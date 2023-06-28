Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LETTER: Perfect love castes out fear

by By Helen Garst, Siloam Springs | June 28, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Perfect love castes out fear

I want to have the love and compassion of Jesus concerning Siloam's citizens who have chosen not to honor their bodies as God created them.

Perfect love must be confrontational at times. As I would warn and strongly encourage my neighbor to leave a house engulfed in flames, I'm persuaded that I must warn family and friends deceived and pulled into the "gay" lifestyle.

It is a very unhealthy way of life -- physically, mentally and spiritually. Most in this lifestyle will testify that medical care is needed frequently for infections and related physical problems. Also, there is a higher percentage of those involved in this lifestyle who suffer from mental disorders. Spiritually, the danger is eternal! Revelation 21:8 states that sexually immoral persons are destined for eternal death in the lake of fire.

This lifestyle also foments violence, as we see in the news almost daily. There seems to be rabid hatred against anyone who challenges their chosen way.

Please receive this warning as from Jesus Christ himself, who loved us while we were sinners, died a horrible death to pay our sin penalty and rose again to ensure eternal life for us now and in heaven.

Helen Garst

Siloam Springs

Print Headline: LETTER: Perfect love castes out fear

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Siloam Springs Board continues discussion about hiring a city administrator
by Mike Jones
Dees, Haak, Lundstrum discuss end of session
by Marc Hayot
City administrator job posting removed
by Marc Hayot
Siloam Music Festival returns July 1
by Marc Hayot
School foundation announces $1.5 million for sports complex
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT