LETTER: Perfect love castes out fear

Perfect love castes out fear

I want to have the love and compassion of Jesus concerning Siloam's citizens who have chosen not to honor their bodies as God created them.

Perfect love must be confrontational at times. As I would warn and strongly encourage my neighbor to leave a house engulfed in flames, I'm persuaded that I must warn family and friends deceived and pulled into the "gay" lifestyle.

It is a very unhealthy way of life -- physically, mentally and spiritually. Most in this lifestyle will testify that medical care is needed frequently for infections and related physical problems. Also, there is a higher percentage of those involved in this lifestyle who suffer from mental disorders. Spiritually, the danger is eternal! Revelation 21:8 states that sexually immoral persons are destined for eternal death in the lake of fire.

This lifestyle also foments violence, as we see in the news almost daily. There seems to be rabid hatred against anyone who challenges their chosen way.

Please receive this warning as from Jesus Christ himself, who loved us while we were sinners, died a horrible death to pay our sin penalty and rose again to ensure eternal life for us now and in heaven.

Helen Garst

Siloam Springs