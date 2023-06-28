Moll to oversee weekly publications, Horne to be managing editor of Herald-Leader





FARMINGTON -- Randy Moll, the managing editor of the weekly Westside Eagle Observer newspaper, has been promoted to a new position with NWA Media.

Moll will serve as a managing editor over the company's six weekly publications in Benton and Washington counties: the Weekly Vista in Bella Vista the McDonald County Press, the Pea Ridge Times, the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader, the Washington County Enterprise-Leader and the Westside Eagle Observer.

Moll will continue to head the Eagle Observer, where he has been managing editor for 17 years. He will also assist the other weeklies' editors and staff with their duties and be a liaison with the daily Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the River Valley Democrat-Gazette.

"The weekly newspapers published by NWA Media are the backbone of our commitment to community-based journalism," said Lisa Thompson, managing editor of the Northwest Democrat-Gazette. "Randy is the right person to take on this leadership role as we continue to meet our pledge to be the number one source of news and information throughout the region," she said.

Bennett Horne, currently the managing editor of the Weekly Vista, will take over as the managing editor of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader, NWA Media also announced.

The transfer of Horne, an experienced sports writer, to the Siloam Springs newspaper will make it possible for the Herald-Leader to continue to provide excellent sports coverage for the Siloam Springs Panthers and the JBU Golden Eagles.

"I know Bennett will bring to Siloam Springs the same dedication and hard work as he exhibited in Bella Vista," Thompson said. "Bennett became part of the Bella Vista community, and I know he will bring that enthusiasm to Siloam Springs."

Graham Thomas, the outgoing managing editor of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader, is now the sports editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

