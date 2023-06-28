New improvements made to kayak park

The Siloam Springs Kayak Park underwent major improvements in response to overcrowding and safety concerns.

In 2014, the kayak park opened and was designed to be a regional destination for whitewater enthusiasts and paddle sports athletes, according to a press release from Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney.

Shortly after opening, the kayak park's user base quickly expanded to include picnicking families, swimmers and tubers, the release states. Now non-paddlers make up the majority of visitors on summer weekends, the release states.

"Between Memorial Day and Labor Day last year, we had upwards of 57,000 visitors," Chaney said. "On the Fourth of July alone, over 6,000 folks came through here and we only have 100 parking spaces. On the one hand, it's fantastic that so many people love the park, but unfortunately, it's being loved to death."

Contractors for the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) are currently wrapping up $50,000 worth of repairs to the streambanks of the park. This damage was due to heavy foot traffic and trampling of vegetation, the release states.

The biggest change to the kayak park is the inclusion of IRWP to help manage the park. Starting on May 19 until Labor Day, IRWP will lease the kayak park on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays.

During that time, IRWP staff will handle parking, clean the restrooms, manage trash, communicate park rules and be on-hand to quickly contact emergency responders in the event of unsafe, illegal or dangerous activity at the park.

When the parking lot is full, the park will be considered at maximum capacity and no one else will be allowed entry. Anyone parking along Fisher Ford Road outside of the park will be towed.

In years past when parking spaced filled up, visitors to the park would often park illegally on Fisher Ford Road, sometimes 1/4 mile in each direction, which has also caused significant damage to park facilities the release states.

"After last year, I think everyone was in agreement that something had to change at the Kayak Park," Chaney said. "(We had) to make it a better experience for visitors, protect public and private investments, and respect neighboring landowner concerns."

In order to offset the cost of staffing the park, visitors will be charged $10 per car for entry to the park on weekends and holidays.

In order to reduce the risk of theft, cash payments will not be taken. Only electronic payments will be accepted: credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, Cash App and Google Pay, the release states.

"This year is going to be a significant adjustment for everyone," said Chaney. "Any time you have to limit capacity, it means that somebody is going to be disappointed.

"GRDA is dealing with the same issues of over-crowding on the Illinois River in Oklahoma. So is the National Park Service on the Buffalo River.

"Parks Managers across the country are trying to find ways to provide safe recreation opportunities in natural areas without destroying those natural areas. It's difficult to balance, but not impossible."