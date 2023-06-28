Newman, Vachon help West to elusive win

CONWAY – Tucker Anderson put the misses on his two previous shots behind him and converted at the key time.

Anderson drove the baseline and buried a jumper for a four-point lead with 19 seconds left and West held on for a 68-66 win over the East in the 76th Arkansas Coaches Association Boys All-Star Basketball game at the Farris Center at the University of Central Arkansas on Saturday.

The win was just the second in the past 12 all-star games for the West, and the East still leads, 45-31, since the first game in 1956. It also came on the heels of the girls winning the first game of the doubleheader, marking a rare West basketball sweep.

The victory also kept intact a perfect record for County Line coach Joe Brunson, the West head coach who guided the Indians to the Class A state championship with a 45-0 mark. He insisted, though, on Saturday, that's not the case.

"1-0," Brunson said. "We were really pleased with our guys in practice the last two days. They really competed, they shared the basketball and came out and did the same thing today."

Greg White, an assistant for the West and head coach at Bentonville West, referred to Brunson as 'Mr. 46' following the win, considered an upset given the East dominance of late.

Siloam Springs had two players in the game in former 1-2 scoring duo of Nate Vachon and Dalton Newman.

Newman scored five points on two field goals, including a 3-pointer, and grabbed six rebounds. Vachon had a rebound, steal and a blocked shot.

The game was tight throughout with 13 lead changes with the biggest lead of the game held by the West at 15-9 in the opening quarter.

The East led, 27-24, after a quarter, and 39-38 after three quarters to mark halftime.

At the end of the fourth quarter in the second half, the East maintained a 52-51 lead and led 56-53 in the fifth and final quarter before the West seized the lead for good with a 9-0 run.

Dardanelle's Braden Tanner hit a 3-pointer and Anderson, from Bentonville West, scored off an offensive rebound for a 58-56 lead. Dawson Price of West also scored and Walter Patton of Bergman drove for a bucket to lift the West to a 62-56 lead.

The East played catch up from there but was within, 64-63, with 2:51 remaining on a 3-pointer by Deion Buford-Wesson of Jonesboro.

Anderson scored inside, and Buford-Wesson hit a single free throw to keep the East within, 66-64 with 57 seconds left.

Anderson then hit the clinching bucket as the shot clock ticked down.

"My teammates did a great job of driving and kicking," Anderson said. "I knew there wasn't much time on the shot clock, I caught it with three. I had missed my last couple of ones and wanted to get a good one."

Anderson had missed consecutive 3-point attempts from the top of the circle on his two previous shots.

"Next one, you can't reminiscent on the old ones," Anderson said. "If you miss you go on, just trust your shot and trust all the work you put in."

Anderson made the final shot of his high school career count.

"As soon as it left my hand, it felt good," Anderson said. "We wanted it."

Anderson was named the game's Most Valuable Player, and hopefully for UCA is a glimpse of his career to come.

"I was joking that I had home-court advantage," Anderson said. "It just makes it all the more special to be able to play on this court. I'm excited for what the future holds."

Anderson finished with 17 points, hitting 7-of-13 shots from the floor with two threes, and also grabbed six rebounds.

Tanner added eight points and was the Outstanding Player for the West.

Buford-Wesson, the Outstanding Player from the East, had 13 points and four rebounds. Tyler Frederick of North Little Rock had 12 points and three rebounds. DaCarter Coleman of Sylvan Hills added 10 points and five boards.