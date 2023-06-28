OPINION: Fantasies of ruin

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska -- This essay isn't really about Alaska, but we circle it because, for most Americans, it will always be a place of the imagination. Alaska is far away and the costs of visiting are high. The writer of these words is here in Eagle River for, probably, the 30th time, only because there's family to stay with. Travel time from Northwest Arkansas to Alaska is not much less than travel to western Europe. Most of the return flights are overnighters. Getting to and from Alaska is hard and, like pretty much everything linked to the state, expensive.

The numerous Alaska "reality shows" on TV have little relation to the lives the vast majority of Alaskans live. Interestingly, one never hears Alaskans talking about them.

Even many who do visit Alaska don't really see it, or they see it from inside a bubble created by the tourism industry. The Alaska one experiences moving from a Princess Cruises ship to a Princess bus to a Princess lodge is like the Guatemala or Haiti church groups experience as they move from place to place, in the country but always in an American bubble. Interactions with locals are brief and superficial. You're in the country, but not really.

Alaskans, it turns out, are pretty much like people everywhere. Yesterday, a receptionist at a chiropractor's office got frustrated by a car alarm going off in the parking lot. Alaskans text while driving. Alaskan kids are as hooked on social media, and are therefore as unhappy, as kids everywhere else. The Alaska Club in Eagle River hosts the usual gym mix, from ordinary people offering resistance to the grim works of Father Time to the guy who's trying to make up in a week for decades of bad choices.

If a Princess bus broke down and the travelers aboard were left to wander the streets of Anchorage or Fairbanks, they would likely be disappointed by what they saw. Hard to believe, but Anchorage is as overrun by homelessness and social blight as San Francisco or Honolulu. And from what I could tell a few days ago, the center of Fairbanks, supposedly the tourist area, has been taken over by the obviously inebriated, the mentally ill, and others abused for decades by government "compassion" in the form of welfare programs that breed dependence and resentment borne by entitlement and bundles of "rights" detached from responsibility. Billions of dollars for Ukraine, and Alaska's two largest cities are pits.

Travelling last week on a trek covering Eagle River, Denali, Healy, Nenana, Fairbanks, Chena, Delta Junction, Glenallen, Palmer and back, I was reminded of why Alaska so easily captures the imagination. Some natural scenes really are breathtaking, no matter how many times you see them. And the moose have been everywhere this year. Some appeared in a postcard cliché on the road between Fairbanks and Chena: A mama and two calves in a pond munching plants. It was a strikingly lovely scene, with the calves staring at us as much as we stared at them. And then the mosquitoes swarmed and we spent the next few minutes in the van batting down the ones that had chased us inside. Imagination meets reality.

Like the moose, the mosquitoes seem to be out much more this year. In a wooded section of the Anchorage marathon a young woman ahead of me stopped to walk. Within a few seconds, a blanket of mosquitoes descended on her. Otherwise, it was a beautiful day with, yes, a moose on the trail at mile 23.

Human beings long for fantasy worlds. For many Americans, Alaska is one of these. Certainly, the place is beautiful. It is also brutal. The moose mama and calf we saw bounding down a hillside at Glacier View may have been frolicking, as it seemed to us, or they may have been trying to get distance from a bear or other predator. The forests appear idyllic through the window of a car or bus, but they are teeming with little creatures that will eat you alive.

Woe to the people, like Christopher McCandless, who are drawn into the wilderness of Alaskan fantasy without taking the measure of the place in light of reality.

Which brings us to the point: George W. Bush brought our country to catastrophic war in Iraq in the pursuit of a fantasy called "democracy in the Arab world." Phenomenal economic, psychological, educational and social destruction were wrought by covid-19 measures designed to pursue a fantasy of perfect "safety." For years all of us poured money into the Chinese economy with every trip to Walmart as battalions of "experts" spun the fantasy that economic growth in China would necessarily lead to political openness. If China's newly daunting military unleashes on us, it will have been something all of us abetted. In the meantime, what little remains of our national fabric is being shredded in the name of a social justice fantasy working under the banner of "equity."

Fantasies of the imagination are fun and can make people feel good and righteous and purposeful. But when they are taken as guides for action, uninformed by inconvenient reality, disaster always follows.

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and works on numerous educational projects. He has published three books on Alaska history with the University of Alaska Press. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Preston Jones/Special to the Herald-Leader Moose calves wade with their mother in an Alaskan pond between Fairbanks and Chena Hot Springs.

