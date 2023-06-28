Parks and Rec offers activities to delight all

Siloam Springs' Parks and Recreation department has experienced ups and downs over the last few years, but now the department has blossomed with new staff and some new activities to delight residents and visitors.

The department has seen the arrival of new Parks and Rec Manager Travis Chaney and Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell as well as other new positions in the department, according to Chaney in an email. Despite the changes Parks and Recreation is still offering the same programs and adding newer ones as well.

"Everyone was getting settled into new roles and learning the ropes," Chaney said.

Current programs and events

Chaney said the parks and recreation department is continuing all of the events residents and visitors have come to expect like Family Game Night, the Daddy Daughter Dance and Kite Day, Chaney said.

"This year we've seen a big increase in participation in almost all of our programming," Chaney said.

The Dogwood 5K and 10K saw almost double the size of runners from the previous year; the Daddy Daughter Dance was at capacity; Adult Recreation League Basketball and Softball have almost twice the amount of teams from last year and Iddy Biddy Baseball and Softball had over 100 three and four-year-olds in the program, Chaney said.

Parks and Recreation will also host an Art Camp, Theater Camp and Family Kayak Camp as well as the Kids Fishing Derby, Movies in the Park, Dive-In Movies and a Kids Triathlon Camp, Chaney said.

Looking ahead

In the next year, the Parks and Recreation department is moving forward with meeting a few goals set by the city board of directors for 2023 and 2024. Board goals were set by the board in April of 2022 and adopted not long after.

Goals included significant improvements to Sager Creek from the East Main Street Bridge to the dam, Chaney said.

Repairs may include repairing historic stonework; shoring up undercut stone outcrops to protect homes and businesses above on the hills above; repairing the historic dam; repairing the fountains in the creek for water quality and considering the rehabilitation of the old Twin Springs area as well as a potential future "river walk" along the creek, Chaney said.

On Feb. 24, Parks and Rec held a ribbon cutting at Bob Henry Park for the completion of some of the stream restoration work an construction of a bioretention area.

The department will also work on the completion of a community recreation needs assessment and feasibility study for the construction of the new recreation center on 29 acres of city-owned property north of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, Chaney said.

One goal that has been floated around for several years is making the Parks and Rec department its own division again. Parks and Rec was its own stand-alone division for years until approximately 10 years earlier when it became a part of Community Development.

Former City Director Brad Burns has asked for this during several goal setting meetings and the board finally asked staff to present them with a pros and cons list of making Parks and Rec its own division, Chaney said.

The last goal proposed was a five-year-goal that came out of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, Chaney said. This goal is to create a Parks Master Plan.

According to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan the Parks Master Plan will consider whether new park or other recreational amenities are lacking in currently developed areas particularly in the east side of the city.

During the public input process of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan may residents noted the lack of recreational amenities in developed neighborhood, the plan states.

Chaney said the Parks and Rec department will likely be gearing up for in the next year or so with the Parks Master Plan.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader People gathered on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Siloam Springs Community Building for Family Game Night. Family Game Night is an event that has been a part of Parks and Recreation for several years.

