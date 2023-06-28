Senior Activity Center lunch menu

July 3-7
M – Chicken enchilada bake, Mexican rice, refried beans, churro
T – CLOSED
W – Chicken taco salad w/creamy Baja dressing, corn & black beans, chips & salsa, brownie
TH – Red beans & rice w/sausage, fried okra, cornbread
F – Chicken salad scoop on croissant, broccoli salad, potato chips, fresh strawberries
July 10-14
M – Beefy potato casserole, corn, roll, apple
T – Sweet & sour chicken, fried rice, eggroll, orange poke cake
W – Texas cowboy stew, garden salad w/dressing, Mexican cornbread, fruit crisp
TH – Pulled pork plate, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers
F – Chicken fried chicken, potatoes w/gravy, Capri veggies, biscuit, cookie
July 17-21
M – Garlic meatballs w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, melon chunks
T – Creamy mushroom chicken over pasta, stewed tomatoes, garlic toast, cookie
W – Brown sugar ham, scalloped potatoes, Sonoma veggies, roll, pineapple mandarin orange cake
TH – Chicken cordon bleu, baby bakers, spinach, fruit cup
F – Frito chili pie, chuckwagon corn, garden salad w/ranch, chocolate cake
July 24-28
M- Chicken rice casserole, broccoli & carrots, roll, spiced peaches
T – Roast beef w/gravy, new potatoes, mixed veggies, roll, coconut cake
W – Chicken bacon wrap w/honey mustard, garden pasta salad, potato chips, fruit
TH – Beer battered cod, black-eyed peas, coleslaw, hush puppies, cookie
F – Ham & beans, potatoes & onions, cornbread, banana
July 31
M – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian veggies, roll, ice-cream