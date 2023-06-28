Manage Subscription
Senior Activity Center lunch menu

by Staff Reports | June 28, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

July 3-7

M – Chicken enchilada bake, Mexican rice, refried beans, churro

T – CLOSED

W – Chicken taco salad w/creamy Baja dressing, corn & black beans, chips & salsa, brownie

TH – Red beans & rice w/sausage, fried okra, cornbread

F – Chicken salad scoop on croissant, broccoli salad, potato chips, fresh strawberries

July 10-14

M – Beefy potato casserole, corn, roll, apple

T – Sweet & sour chicken, fried rice, eggroll, orange poke cake

W – Texas cowboy stew, garden salad w/dressing, Mexican cornbread, fruit crisp

TH – Pulled pork plate, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers

F – Chicken fried chicken, potatoes w/gravy, Capri veggies, biscuit, cookie

July 17-21

M – Garlic meatballs w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, melon chunks

T – Creamy mushroom chicken over pasta, stewed tomatoes, garlic toast, cookie

W – Brown sugar ham, scalloped potatoes, Sonoma veggies, roll, pineapple mandarin orange cake

TH – Chicken cordon bleu, baby bakers, spinach, fruit cup

F – Frito chili pie, chuckwagon corn, garden salad w/ranch, chocolate cake

July 24-28

M- Chicken rice casserole, broccoli & carrots, roll, spiced peaches

T – Roast beef w/gravy, new potatoes, mixed veggies, roll, coconut cake

W – Chicken bacon wrap w/honey mustard, garden pasta salad, potato chips, fruit

TH – Beer battered cod, black-eyed peas, coleslaw, hush puppies, cookie

F – Ham & beans, potatoes & onions, cornbread, banana

July 31

M – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian veggies, roll, ice-cream

Print Headline: Senior Activity Center lunch menu

