Siloam Music Festival returns July 1

The Siloam Music Festival returns at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

This year's concert will have a patriotic theme in keeping with the upcoming Independence Day celebration on July 4, according to Mary Patterson the vice chair of the Siloam Music Festival.

Acts for the concert will include a jazz band, community choir and children's choir, Patterson said. The jazz band is one of a few differences for this year's concert.

Other differences include not having a community band this year and adding the band Sons of Otis Malone, Patterson said. Another difference is there will not be a pre-show this year, Patterson said. The Siloam Music Festival will also have a small orchestra, Patterson said.

"So (there are) a few little changes," Patterson said. "We also hope to involve some high school students as much as possible."

Patterson's intention is to involve all ages and all varieties in the Siloam Music Festival as can be fit in a two-hour window, she said.

The new vice chair

Patterson became the vice chair for the Siloam Music Festival in December or January, she said.

"Mark Burnett has put these festivals together every year for (years)," Patterson said. "But he had specifically reached out to those of us who had participated last year saying that he would like someone to kind of step forward and help ... not take his position, but kind of lead the way a little bit."

Patterson, who plays the violin, is unsure how long she has been with the Siloam Music Festival. She believes she has been part of the Siloam Music Festival since 2014 or 2015.

While she is unsure Patterson said she hopes to produce more concerts. The intention is that the Siloam Music Festival could make a summer program that will be an annual event.

There are no more concerts planned for the year, but Patterson said she hopes to have smaller concerts in people's homes this year.

"We would like to do another large concert," Patterson said. "But I don't know if it'll happen this year or not. We'll just have to see."

Patterson said when it comes to why they put on the festivals it is to provide opportunities for musicians to share their talents in the community as well as creating a network for other musicians to meet each other.