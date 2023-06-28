Siloam Springs sees growth in past year

Cities on the I-49 corridor have seen a lot of growth and now that growth has extended to Siloam Springs.

In the past year, Siloam Springs has seen many businesses open up in the city, held several events through its parks and recreation department, and revamped its kayak park to ensure sustainability.

The chamber of commerce held a successful Dogwood Festival in April, hosted a large number of ribbon cuttings, helped many new business owners obtain their business license and developed a partnership with cities along Arkansas Highway 59.

Main Street Siloam Springs has held multiple events, received several awards, hosted farmers markets, which also taught food nutrition to children, and hosted a holiday decorating contest.

John Brown University has added a lounge for commuters, a new major and added a new athletic activity for students.

The Siloam Springs School District has seen multiple achievements, including taking the cheerleading team to the national competition and the start of a new athletic complex.

City of Siloam Springs

The city has approved 59 business licenses as of May 19, 2023. The most prominent were Jiffy Trip and Whataburger, however many other smaller businesses opened their doors within the last year.

These businesses include Waco Title Company; Bossman Tacos Burritos and More; Siloam Springs Martial Arts Inc.; Brooke's Flowers and Gifts and McGraw Realtors.

"I am very excited about the progress we are seeing in Siloam Springs," said Mayor Judy Nation. "Siloam Springs is truly blessed, and I love to hear our citizens express how much they love living here. My hope is we continue our ongoing development while preserving our core values and close-knit community."

Parks and Recreation held multiple events throughout the year including Chalk It Up, where adults and kids drew on the sidewalk and competed to win prizes.

Popular events also returned to delight residents and visitors, which included Family Game Night in January, the Daddy-Daughter Dance in February; Kite Day in April and Kids Fishing Derby in June.

In December, the Heritage League held the annual Christmas Parade that ran from Siloam Springs Middle School on Holly Street all the way to the Masonic Lodge on Wright Street, which was attended by a large number of residents and visitors.

On Friday, May 26, 2023, the city, in conjunction with the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Siloam Springs, held the first Fourth Friday.

Fourth Friday is a family-friendly event that features live music, vendors, food trucks and activities for the entire family, according to a press release from Megan Whitworth, the communications manager for the city.

"So many incredible events are happening in our corner of Northwest Arkansas this summer and I can't wait to make more summer memories with everyone," Whitworth said.

The event will be held on every fourth Friday from May until October and feature different themes and performers for each event.

The city held a ribbon cutting for the newly upgraded water treatment plant. The ribbon cutting was attended by Nation, several city directors and executives from Burns and McDonnell, the engineering firm for the project.

In early 2023, the city made multiple improvements to the Siloam Springs Kayak Park, which include a partnership with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership to repair the stream banks in the park, according to a press release from Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney.

IRWP is also leasing the park on weekends and holidays from May 19 until Labor Day. To prevent overcrowding, IRWP will only allow 100 vehicles into the park at the time which is the maximum capacity of the kayak park and charging $10 per vehicle to off-set the cost of employees.

A second kayak park will be coming to the Siloam Springs area this summer. WOKA Whitewater Park will be located outside of Watts, Okla, a town 15 miles away from Siloam Springs.

WOKA will be a collaboration with the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) and the city of Siloam Springs, according to an email from GRDA Communications Manager Justin Alberty. No opening date has been announced by GRDA yet as the park is still under construction.

Future endeavors by the city include the next "Chalk It Up" event which will be held closer to fall. New businesses coming into the city will include Five Below; Ross' Dress for Less and TJ Maxx.

Chamber of Commerce

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce has had a busy year. The chamber has recruited 71 new chamber members and held 26 ribbon cuttings, according to an email from Lindsey Taylor.

On Aug. 15, 2022, the chamber hosted its annual Back to School Breakfast for staff and faculty members of the Siloam Springs School District.

Dale Carnegie Training made a return thanks to the chamber. Dale Carnegie offered its titular course Dale Carnegie Course: Skills for Success on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The course was held for eight weeks in the fall of 2022.

The annual Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament was held on Friday Oct. 14, 2022, at the Creeks Golf Course in Cave Springs.

Two candidate forums were held on July 28 and Oct. 26 for city board candidates for Wards 1-4 and Senate District 35 Candidates Tyler Dees and Doug Peterson.

In December, the chamber and several city directors joined forces to put on the third annual holiday decorating contest. Winners from each ward received $75 and the overall winner from all four wards won an additional $75.

Siloam Springs entered a partnership with towns of Gentry, Decatur, Gravette and Sulphur Springs came together in January to form the Western Benton County Partnership (WBCP).

Key stakeholders include municipalities, elected officials, school districts, chamber of commerce and the business community, according to State Representative Delia Haak, (R-17) who serves as the executive director for the WBCP.

The chamber hosted Benton County Business After Hours on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs.

Representatives from the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce came to dine on meals prepared by casino chefs and some had the chance to win cash at the casino's punchboard.

The chamber also held the 48th annual Dogwood Festival on April 28, 29 and 30. There were 178 vendors who occupied 200 spaces with some vendors purchasing more than one slot to set up shop.

There were events, live music and vendors at the Dogwood Festival. This year's Dogwood Festival also featured a pop-up selfie experience that featured four photo booths designed by local artists around the theme "The Natural State."

On May 18, the chamber held its annual Honor Graduate Luncheon at New Life Church. The chamber recognized 56 seniors with high grade point averages and sponsors presented them plaques for their achievements.

Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert also makes frequent trips to Little Rock to meet with the 3rd Congressional Caucus.

"The purpose of the 3rd Congressional Caucus Meeting of State legislators is to grow stronger relationships between state legislators and to help the legislators meet in person and hear from key businesses and entities across the 3rd Congressional District who have a regional, state, and in many cases a global impact," Hulbert said.

The 3rd Congressional Caucus extends from the Missouri state line to south of Fort Smith and the Oklahoma state line to Harrison, Hulbert said.

"The Siloam Springs Community is fortunate to have quality local leaders leading, facilitating, and participating in the 3rd Congressional Caucus meeting of state legislators such as Senator Tyler Dees, Representative Delia Haak, and Representative Robin Lundstrum," Hulbert said. "(They) provide Siloam Springs and Western Benton County a strong voice and representation across the state of Arkansas."

Future events for the chamber include this year's Back to School Breakfast on Aug. 7; Chamber Golf Challenge tournament on Sept. 15; ElevateHER business women's conference will be held on Nov. 10 and the Business Plan Competition is coming Dec. 1, Jackson said.

Main Street Siloam Springs

Main Street Siloam Springs worked alongside downtown business owners to produce three successful Girls Night Out events in March, June and September, where ladies came downtown to shop, dine and win prizes, according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street.

Main Street was awarded a 2022 Award for Excellence for Outstanding Retail Promotion for Girls Night Out as well as another Award of Excellence for Outstanding Public Art Project in a Single Installation for the East Main Street Mural, which was installed on the Simmons building on East Main Street.

Combining with the Siloam Springs Museum, Main Street produced quarterly Minute in History videos with informative and interesting facts about historic downtown.

Main Street also hosted 48 farmers markets through their outdoor and online market. There were 30 vendors who participated in the farmers market in 2022 with an average of 11 vendors per week at the outdoor market.

During the first weekend in October, approximately 3,000 visitors attend the Homegrown Festival. During the festival local businesses that were open experienced increased sales and the vendors at the festival also reported successful sales.

October also had Shoptober Saturdays every Saturday in October, where live music was hosted on Phat Tire's loading dock while people shopped and dined.

Downtown Trick or Treat closed out October with two downtown business owners, Luke Davis of Main Street Photography and Heather Lanker of the Brick Ballroom, hosting the event and Main Street sponsoring it.

In early November, Main Street's Holiday Open House was held on Sunday, Nov. 13 with retail shops opening up on Sunday afternoon to kick off the holiday shopping season and finishing up on the day after Black Friday with Small Business Saturday.

Main Street hosted its annual Window Decorating Contest where downtown businesses competed for the best window display. Main Street also worked with the Heritage League to promote the Christmas parade.

The year began with Main Street hosting new events like HER Entrepreneur Journey - Small Business Funding Options with Martha Londagin on Jan. 23 at the library. This event was open to all small businesses.

This year received accreditation from Main Street America and Executive Director Stacy Morris was accepted into the Community Development Cohort.

February saw a brand new event called Cookie Palooza where 13 local bakers participated in a baking contest and attendees were able to sample cookies and vote for their favorite. The first Girls Night Out was held in March with over 160 ladies attend the event. In April Main Street hosted a Cornhole Tournament at Creekside Taproom.

The Main Event, Main Street's biggest fundraiser was held on Friday May 5. The event had a disco theme where attendees were encouraged to done their best disco duds and compete in a dance contest for prizes.

Looking towards the future Main Street will host two more Girls Night Out on June 8 and September 14 respectively; a Margarita Fest on July 15; Back to School Bash in August (exact date TBD); Homegrown Festival on Oct. 7; Shoptober Saturdays on Oct. 14, 21 and 28; Downtown Trick or Treat on Oct. 31; Holiday Open House on Nov. 12 and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

John Brown University

Enrollment numbers for for John Brown University (JBU) for the 2022-23 school year showed the university had 1,249 undergraduate students, 136 online students, 416 concurrent/dual students and 453 graduate students.

In September of 2022, U.S. News named JBU the top ranked regional university in Arkansas for the seventh consecutive year. JBU ranked No. 16 out of 135 regional universities in the South.

That same month, JBU opened the Schmieding Foundation Commuter Student Lounge in the Walker Student Center. The commuter lounge is a place for commuters to the campus to relax, fellowship, study and have a home away from home.

On Nov. 9, JBU announced that it has added varsity esports to the Golden Eagles Athletic program.

JBU held its 80th Candlelight Service in December. The Candlelight Service is a choral concert by JBU's Cathedral Choir at the Cathedral of the Ozarks. Jan Lauderdale, the events and auditions coordinator for JBU's Theater Department called the Candlelight Services "the biggest event at JBU each year."

The new year began with JBU announcing new majors to its undergraduate catalog. Game design and robotics as well as mechatronics engineering will be offered to students starting in the fall of this year, the release states.

Looking into the future, JBU is expected to look good, according to Julie Gumm, chief marketing and communications officer.

"I'm not sure it will be a record year," Gumm said. "But it will be close."

JBU is preparing for the 40th anniversary of the Toilet Paper Game. The Toilet Paper Game is an annual event held in the fall for the first men's home basketball game, where attendees bring toilet paper to the game and launch their rolls after the first made field goal by the Golden Eagles. The Toilet Paper throw results in a technical foul for JBU, but it's been referred to as the Best Technical Foul in sports.

Another upcoming highlight is the annual Candlelight Service which will be held in December.

Siloam Springs School District

In August, the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association presented two Parsons Burnette's Scholarships, in the amount of $2,000, to two teachers in the district for furthering their education. Rachel Colananni, a high school counselor and Michael Smith, a coach and PE teacher at the middle school, were the recipients of the scholarships.

Four volunteers who would work the press box at varsity football games were honored in September. Volunteers, Mike McGooden, Shay McGooden, Keith Hall and Branson Hall had more than 100 years of service between them and were honored at Siloam Springs' football game against Alma.

Working with the city of Siloam Springs, the school board voted to approve two extra school resource officer (SRO) positions at the board meeting on Oct. 13.

The following month, the school board celebrated the Lady Panthers high school tennis team, which included Olha Los, the 2022 5A Girls Singles State Champion.

Following months of discussion and planning, the district moved forward with the new athletic complex. The complex will feature a baseball field, softball field and eight tennis courts.

The Siloam Springs High School cheer team went on to bring home a state championship, followed by its first national championship in Dallas. Senior Maggie Lee said the team was thankful for the support of their parents, coaches and community.

Jet Stream Pipelife made a donation to the school board in February. The donation included 8,500 pounds of new PVC pipe, as well as 51 total cubes of General Shale brick.

One of the biggest changes to the school board was the 144-page bill known which became the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

The LEARNS Act increased the minimum starting salary for teachers to $50,000 a year, and created a voucher program called Educational Freedom Accounts that will allocate 90 percent of state per-student taxpayer funds and repealing the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

In May the school board voted to approve a certified salary schedule which would be compliant with the salary requirements of the LEARNS Act as well as giving veteran teachers $1,000 increments across education levels.

Looking towards the future the district is looking forward to the completion of the sports complex as well as continuing to implement the changes brought on by the passage of the LEARNS Act.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor Judy Nation (center, holding scissors) cuts the ribbon for the upgraded water treatment plant on Tuesday Aug. 16. The upgrade took two years complete, according to Burns & McDonnell Project Manager Jake White.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Vendors at the Homegrown Festival in October chat with customers and sell their products to attendees. The Homegrown Festival is an annual event held by Main Street to give local vendors the chance to connect with locals and visitors.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Crowds walk around and check out vendors at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival in April. This year's Dogwood Festival has proven to be very profitable for several vendors, said Lindsey Taylor, the director of community development for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Art Teacher Angie Howie (left) poses with Caroline Dewey, Denise Lor, MacKenzie Turner and Tyler Voss at the school board meeting on Thursday, May 11. Dewey and Lor were the fourth and first place winners in the 2023 Third Congressional Art Competition.

