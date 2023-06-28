Smith, Ross, Tillery contribue to West win

CONWAY – The West girls basketball team put on one of the most consistent performances in the history of the Arkansas Coaches Association Girls Basketball game on Saturday afternoon.

The West led from start to finish and scored 16 points in each of the first three quarters before halftime and cruised to an 84-66 win over the East at the Farris Center at the University of Central Arkansas.

The East still maintains a 25-24 lead in the all-time series since the girls all-star game changed to a West vs East format in 1981.

Siloam Springs was well-presented in the event as former standouts Brooke Smith and Brooke Ross played in the game, while Lady Panthers head coach Beau Tillery was on the coaching staff.

Smith, who signed with Ouachita Baptist had two points, six rebounds and two assists, while Ross had two rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Saturday, Farmington's Jenna Lawrence scored eight points in the opening quarter to pace the West to a 16-9 lead.

Jasper's Aubrey Henderson scored the final seven points, including a 3-point bucket, of the second quarter as the West bumped its lead to 32-18.

In the third 7-minute quarter, Morrilton's Cheyanne Kemp scored three baskets, turning a steal into a fast-break bucket, and Bergman's Maddi Holt drained a 3-pointer to end the quarter to give the West a 48-25 lead at halftime.

"The talent in that locker room is just unbelievable and it's a great opportunity to coach those kids," Lamar coach Brandon Schluterman, the West head coach, said. "You see those kids all year or read about them in the paper but to get to coach them and be around them has been great. They're great kids that came from great programs and great schools."

In the second half, which included two 8-minute quarters, the East made a run.

"We got off to a good start," Schluterman said. "They made a run on us the fourth quarter. We challenged them at halftime that we knew the intensity was fixing to pick up. We made a couple of plays and answered. They did a great job. The players earned all that."

Conway's Kamille Brown converted a steal into a layup, North Little Rock's April Edwards scored off an offensive rebound, and Jianna Morris of Sylvan Hills scored the first three baskets to draw the East within, 48-31.

Morris scored five straight points, including a 3-pointer, to pull the East within, 50-37, and a three-point play by Cabot's Layla Reese and a bucket inside by Edwards had the East within single digits at 54-45.

Then Kemp earned the game's Most Valuable Player ring.

"It's really a blessing," Kemp said. "I just came out here and played basketball and had fun. To get that is such a blessing."

Kemp grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for a bucket and scored on a driving basket.

After Morris drained a 3-pointer for the East, Kemp drove for another basket and ended the fourth quarter with a free throw to push the West up, 61-48.

"I tried to help my team's momentum and stop the East's momentum as well," Kemp said. "We just wanted to stop the run, and we created turnovers. They were pressing so we were just trying to break the press and get down the court as fast as I can."

Kemp added a dazzling basket in the fifth quarter and a 3-pointer, and the West coasted to the win.

Kemp, who will play on the same court for the UCA Lady Bears, finished 8-for-11 shooting with a 3-pointer and added a free throw for 18 points. Kemp did not play in the first two quarters.

"I'm not used to that," Kemp said. "I'm used to playing the whole game, but it's the all-stars from all the state so whenever you get your chance to play you just go out there and play your game."

She also had two assists and two rebounds.

Lawrence finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks.

Holt had 12 points and eight boards to earn the Outstanding Player award from the West.

The East was led by Morris, who was the East Outstanding Player, with 15 points, Reese with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Janiyah Tucker of West Memphis with nine points.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs girls basketball players Brooke Ross (left) and Brooke Smith (right) pose with Lady Panthers head coach Beau Tillery on Saturday during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star girls basketball game. Ross and Smith played for the West All-Stars, while Tillery was an assistant coach. The game was played at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

