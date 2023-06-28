Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

VFW sets up fireworks stand

by Staff Reports | June 28, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs VFW Post 1674 will host a fireworks fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Wednesday July 5, in the parking lot of the Benton County Sales Barn.

The VFW post is partnering with Jake's Fireworks to open a fireworks stand to raise funds to help local veterans, according to VFW Commander Keith Schultz.

Schultz said discounts will be available for city employees, first responders police and veterans.

"Come support your local VFW," Schultz said. "(Proceeds) will in turn be used to help your local veterans."

Print Headline: VFW sets up fireworks stand

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Siloam Springs Board continues discussion about hiring a city administrator
by Mike Jones
Dees, Haak, Lundstrum discuss end of session
by Marc Hayot
City administrator job posting removed
by Marc Hayot
Siloam Music Festival returns July 1
by Marc Hayot
School foundation announces $1.5 million for sports complex
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT