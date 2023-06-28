VFW sets up fireworks stand

Siloam Springs VFW Post 1674 will host a fireworks fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Wednesday July 5, in the parking lot of the Benton County Sales Barn.

The VFW post is partnering with Jake's Fireworks to open a fireworks stand to raise funds to help local veterans, according to VFW Commander Keith Schultz.

Schultz said discounts will be available for city employees, first responders police and veterans.

"Come support your local VFW," Schultz said. "(Proceeds) will in turn be used to help your local veterans."