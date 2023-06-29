Siloam Springs Board continues discussion about hiring a city administrator

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city board of directors interviewed the last of four finalists for the city's administrator position Thursday, but no decision was made.

The board will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Monday to continue the discussion.

Joshua Bruegger, police chief of Pasadena, Texas, was interviewed in an executive session. Bruegger, 46, has been police chief in Pasadena, a city of over 150,000 residents, for about 4 1/2 years. He oversees a staff of about 300 officers. Pasadena is southeast of Houston.

Allan Gilbert, Jon Holmes and Aaron Smith are the other finalists.

Gilbert is the Siloam Springs Police Chief. Holmes is the city manager for Aurora, Mo., according to his application. Smith recently served as the assistant city manager in Odessa, Texas, according to his application. Smith left the position in March, and his application did not list current employment.

Other special-called meetings for interviews were held on June 22, 23, and 27. Smith interviewed on June 22, followed by Gilbert on June 23 and Holmes on June 27.

Phillip Patterson, the last city administrator, was fired on March 7. Following a 90-minute executive session, the board of directors voted 4-3 to terminate his contract. Patterson's salary was $150,352.

Finance director Christina Petriches is the acting city administrator.

Patterson began as city administrator in February 2015. He came to Siloam Springs from Lafayette, Colo., where he was assistant city administrator and community development director.

The city administrator provides leadership, coordination, control, and accountability of all municipal services and programs. According to the city website, the office handles the day-to-day operations of the city and the economic development division.

A screening committee was formed on March 13 to review applications for city administrator, filter out candidates with the right qualifications, and schedule interviews.

Twelve candidates went through Zoom interviews with the screening committee, and that list was later trimmed to the final four.