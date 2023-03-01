Arrests and citations

Feb. 20

Lane Chad Osburn, 25, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.

Rodney Dale Fletcher, 45, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; careless prohibitive driving.

Jack Dwane Birge Jr, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Joseph Clarence Ellenbecker, 39, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Gunner Lee Wilson, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 21

Teddy Dean Selby, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt x2.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Jordan M Burr, 36, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Johnny Scorpio, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Eloise Marie Lovell, 76, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Bryce Ray Davis, 33, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 22

Justin Clay Moore 31, cited in connection with harrassment.

Arnold Wayne Myrick Jr, 36, cited in connection with harrassment.

Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Benjamin Franklin Long, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Teddy Leon Reece III, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; failure to appear.

Daniel Theodore Goodman, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Johanna Renee Thurman, 52, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Joseph Austin Lane Frost Moon, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 23

Ethan Corde Wells, 29, arrested in connection with sexual assault in the first degree.

James Alvah Sherin, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 24

Morgan Blake Granada, 24, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with theft of property.

Richard Douglas Hamlin Jr, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Sonya Kay Crabtree, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Marcus King Welch, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Ryan Schwarz, 31, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

Derek Scott Farmer, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 25

Leeroy Latior, 32. distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Trevor J Woodcock, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Christopher William Wright, 39, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Nora Carolina Pinto, 39, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; criminal contempt.

Feb. 26

Jeremy Wayne Elmore, 32, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

Richard Douglas Hamlin, Jr, 33, arrested in connection with fleeing; harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dakota Lee Kincheloe, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering third degree; criminal contempt.

Michael Louis Roy, 21, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with theft of property x2; possession of forgery device.

Derek Scott Barrett, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.