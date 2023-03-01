Bulldogs blank SSHS boys in season opener

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team was defeated 6-0 by Springdale in the Panthers' season-opener Monday at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium in Springdale.

Springdale led 3-0 at halftime and added three more goals in the second half.

Springdale Har-Ber 4, Siloam Springs 0

The Panthers fell to Springdale Har-Ber in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Panther Stadium.

Up next

The Panthers were scheduled to return to action at Bentonville West on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs (0-1) heads to Harrison on Friday for the Goblin Classic. Siloam Springs will play Fayetteville at 5:30 p.m. Friday and then take on Valley View at noon on Saturday.