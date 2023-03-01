Directors approve pro-life resolution

City directors approved Resolution 15-23 declaring Siloam Springs to be a pro-life city during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The resolution declares it is the city's policy to promote and protect the dignity and humanity of all persons at all stages of live from conception to death, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on Feb. 14.

"In 2021, the state of Arkansas passed Act 392 affirming the right of municipalities to pass resolutions declaring themselves to be pro-life," Patterson said during the meeting.

Directors comments

Director Lesa Rissler repeated Patterson's statement about Act 392 and then said citizens across Arkansas will come to understand they can respect the dignity of every life until the moment of natural death.

"The proposed resolution, as it is written, is about Siloam Springs promoting and protecting the dignity and humanity of all persons at all stages of life from conception until natural death," Rissler said. "This includes individuals with disability to benefit."

Rissler also said she had received 229 phone calls, emails and texts from individuals who said this was an important issue. There were also 13 emails opposing the resolution, Rissler said.

Whether an individual was for or against the resolution, Rissler was happy that every letter or email was written out and not sent as a QR code template.

"This speaks volumes," Rissler said. "this sense that no matter how you feel about this issue, you cared enough to have your personal voice heard."

Director Reid Carroll said he wanted the city to focus on the three Ts. They stand for unity, duty and opportunity. Carroll said citizens should take the arm of their neighbor and be a blessing. If this is a political statement, than everyone has lost, Carroll said.

"Let us show love and unity instead of hate and division," Carroll said.

Director Mindy Hunt said she supported this resolution but hoped that it would not further divide the community.

Public comment

A few people spoke in support of the resolution. Arthur Hulbert, the president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, said he completely supported the resolution and thanked everyone for voting on it.

Kristen Hargett thanked State Representatives Delia Haak (R-17) and Robin Lundstrum (R-18), the original sponsors of the bill, and said 14 cities and 21 counties have made similar resolutions.

Hargett spoke of her mother, who was given up for adoption in 1957, and said she was grateful her mother was born.

"I believe every life matters," Hargett said. "I am thankful for ministries and our community that surround and care for young mothers in similar circumstances ministries, ministries for the elderly and the amazing community of organizations that have cared for the disabled and vulnerable in our community."

Tim McCord was the last member of the public to comment. He represented himself and the board of directors of Choices Pregnancy Center, Siloam Springs.

McCord said he appreciated life not just for the unborn but for all ages of life.

The directors then voted to approve the resolution.

City directors also approved and heard the following items:

Consent Agenda

Regular meeting minutes for the Feb. 7 city board meeting.

Dedication of utility easements for the 22000 block of Davidson Road.

Walton Family Foundation Tree Grant Reallocation and budget amendment in the amount of $263,125.

Resolution 12-23 amending the board's rules of order and procedure.

Contract and approvals

Budget amendment and purchase of a Mack Anthem Day-Cab Truck in lieu of tri-axle dump truck from Bruckner's Truck and Equipment in the amount of $151,366.

Purchase of a 2022 John Deere 5100E Mowing Tractor from P&K Equipment in the amount of $130,946.

Ground Lease for a hangar to be built by David and Tami Hirschfeld at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-03 concerning amending Chapter 22 of the Business code relating to mobile food trucks on its first reading.

Resolutions

Resolution 13-23 concerning a significant development permit for 1750 South Lincoln Street.

Resolution 14-23 regarding a revised final development permit for 650 Highway 412 West.

Staff Reports

Review of broadband request for information responses.

Administrator's report.