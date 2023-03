Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Stanley Church (left), president of the Rotary Club of Siloam Springs poses with Tiffany McCulloch director of development of the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Benton County at the Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14. McCulloch spoke about what the CAC does and how Rotarians can help.

Photo submitted Stanley Church (left), president of the Rotary Club of Siloam Springs, poses with Tiffany McCulloch, director of development of the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Benton County, at the Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14. McCulloch spoke about what the CAC does and how Rotarians can help.



Print Headline: Educating on the need for child advocacy

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content