Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Gracie Mae Baker

Gracie Mae Baker, 6, of Gentry, Ark., died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

She was born Feb. 11, 2017, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Kara and Mitchell Baker.

She enjoyed soccer, T-ball, people and loved to eat. She would say "Hi!" to everyone making sure that they said hi back to her, persistently.

She was preceded in death by her great grandfathers, Vernon Becker, Michael Snyder and Robert Tunstill.

She is survived by her parents; one brother, Langston Baker of Gentry; grandparents, Larry and Kris Becker of Gentry, and James and Sondra Baker of Siloam Springs: great grandparents, Hazel Snyder of Anderson, Missouri, Judy Becker of Gentry, Frances Tunstill of Fayetteville and Mary Jean of Fayetteville; aunts and uncles, Ryan and Hayley Becker, Randy Becker, Luke Baker, Dustin and Alisha Baker and Casey Baker; along with many other family members and Friends.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5-8 pm at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Decatur Assembly of God. Burial will be conducted at the Gentry Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Karen Sue Brock

Karen Sue Brock, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 22, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

She was born Sept. 18, 1942, in Siloam Springs to Garland Mabry and Pauline Mabry.

She married Lewis Hubert Brock on June 2, 1976, in Orange County, California.

She enjoyed visiting with friends, gardening and watching videos on YouTube. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one daughter, Jamie Ezell.

She is survived by her children, Thomas W. Ezell of Springdale, Ark., David A. Ezell, of Siloam Springs, Teresa Perkins of Texas, Curtis Brock of North Carolina and Brad Brock of California; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Sager Creek Community Church in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Kooper Lee Davis

Kooper Lee Davis, of Kansas, Okla., died Dec. 2, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Dec. 2, 2022, to Ashton Davis and René Davis in Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Bonita Downing.

He is survived by his parents of the home; three sisters, Avery Davis, Tatum Davis, and Kenlie Davis; one paternal grandfather, Jeff Davis; maternal grandparents, Clay and Angela Thurman; paternal great-grandmother, Barbara Stidham; maternal great-grandparents, Ben and Pat Renshaw; four aunts, Stephanie Hackworth and husband Foster, Annie Loper and husband Collin, Megan Downing and Jessie Davis; and numerous cousins and other family members.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gentry Cemetery in Gentry, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Debra Gail Edens

Debra Edens, 69, died Feb. 20, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born March 21, 1953, to David and Barbara (Turner) Stratton, in Phoenix, Ariz.

She is preceded in death by her father and her sister, Dicie.

She is survived by her mother; one sister, Julie White, of Farmington, Ark.; daughter, Misty Bond and husband Dewayne, of Siloam Springs; son Jonathan Edens and wife Nellie, of Watts, Okla.; grandchildren Dylan Edens and wife Ruby, of Morrow, AR., seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren

There are no services scheduled at this time.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Ronald Silbernagel

Ronald Silbernagel died Feb. 19, 2023.

He was born June 1, 1951, in Eureka, S.D., to Frank and Anna (Schaffner) Silbernagel.

He grew up and attended school in Zeeland, N.D.

He married Janet Bauer on May 26, 1973. They lived in West Fargo, N.D.; Fargo, N.D. and Barnesville, Minn., where he fulfilled his dream of having a hobby farm, then moved back to West Fargo until close to retirement when they moved to Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was a veteran of the North Dakota Army National Guard, serving from 1969 to 1975. He had a 46-year career in heavy duty truck part sales. Over those years he worked for Cummins, CATCO and Wallwork Truck Center.

During retirement, he restarted his hobby farm raising goats, chickens, ducks, cows and even a donkey. He filled his time by fishing, fixing tractors, gardening, baking bread and going camping.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother Tony Silbernagel; stepfather Leo Nolz; in-laws: Betty Silbernagel, Elaine Silbernagel, Jacob C. Bauer, Dennis Hughes, Edna Bauer, Tim Heier and Duane Kilber.

He is survived by his wife and son, Ben Silbernagel of Siloam Springs; daughter JaNell (Adam) Carpenter of Horace, N.D., and stepgranddaughter Bailey Carpenter of Fargo, N.D; seven brothers, Frank (Dorothy) Silbernagel of Kent, Wash., Dan (Jackie) Silbernagel of Bismarck, N.D., Joe (Phyllis) Silbernagel of Bismarck, Leo (Gloria) Silbernagel of Fargo, Larry (Kathy) Silbernagel of Bismarck, Dave (Renae) Silbernagel of Zeeland, and Quentin (Keri) Silbernagel of Spanaway, Wash.; seven sisters: MaryAnn (Bob) Volk of Herreid, S.D., Jane (Tim) Heier of Hague, N.D., Betty (Tom) Brandner of Heber City, Utah, Angie (Randy) Levi of Hettinger, N.D., Bernie (Dave) Levi of Bismarck, Rita (John) Pfeifer of Boise, Idaho, and Sue (Wayne) Materi of Paysen, Ariz.; in-laws: Karen (Dennis) Hughes of Austin, Texas, and Joyce (Duane) Kilber of Mesa Ariz, and Jaci (Hal) Michel of Larkspur, Colo., and more than 195 nephews and nieces.

Services will be conducted by Sannes Feist Family Funeral Home in Linton, N.D., with burial being conducted in the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Zeeland.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of local arrangements.

Marvin Eugene Sullivan Sr.

Marvin Eugene Sullivan, Sr., 85, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died Feb. 26, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born May 2, 1937, to John Sullivan Sr. and Hannah (Timmerman) Sullivan, in Amboy, Ill.

He is preceded in death by both parents; his sisters, Mary Brugmann, and Betty Jean; brothers, Bernard, Clarence, Elmer, and John Edward Jr.; and one daughter, Vonda Matheny.

He is survived by his wife Nada, of the home; daughter Cindy and husband Ron Ramos, of Plano, Texas; son, Gene Sullivan and wife Chris, of Harrison, Ark.; daughter, Linda and husband Tim German, of Gentry, Ark.; seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and eight step great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at noon Thursday, March 2, 2023, at New Life Church, 1611 Cheri Whitlock, Siloam Springs.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow, at Oak Hill Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.