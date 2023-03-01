JBU athletes to compete at national indoor meet

The John Brown University track and field program will compete for a third consecutive season at the NAIA National Indoor Track & Field Championships as freshman Matthew Cook and the Golden Eagle 4x800-meter relay team have officially qualified, the NAIA national office announced Friday, Feb. 24.

John Brown will send a total of seven student athletes to compete from March 2-4 at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. For the first time at the indoor championships, the Golden Eagles will be without Allika Pearson (Class of 2022), who finished her indoor career with an All-America effort in the 5,000-meter run by capturing fourth overall in a time of 17:10.39.

A number of program firsts have been reached this season as Cook is the first Golden Eagle freshman to compete at the indoor championships. Additionally, the 4x800 meter relay team is the first relay squad in program history to qualify to compete at the indoor championships.

Men's 4x800 meter relay

The 3,200-meter relay semifinals are scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon (March 2), with the top eight times qualifying for the finals. The final race is slated for 5:35 p.m. the following evening (March 3).

The Golden Eagles squeezed into the 3,200 meter relay event in its final indoor competition of the season on Feb. 17 at Texas Tech's Matador Invitational. JBU captured the event title by producing a program record time of 7:50.56 set by Cook, sophomore Drew Janzen, senior Jadin Whiting and sophomore Drew Birnbaum.

John Brown will take sophomore Jean-Benoit Merte, freshman Chase Schermer and sophomore Johnny Dunfee as alternates.

The Golden Eagles are seeded 19th in the 24-team field. Grace (Ind.) and its time of 7:41.54 is the leader heading into championship weekend, while Oklahoma City (7:42.26) is seeded in the second spot.

Men's 800 meters

Matthew Cook posted the nation's fourth fastest time by a freshman and is seeded nineteenth in the 800-meter run.

The 800 begins with the semifinals on Friday (March 3) afternoon at 3 p.m. where the 20 competitors will face off. The top eight preliminary times will advance to the final matchup on Saturday afternoon (March 4) at 2:15 p.m.

According to last year's indoor championship finals qualifying time of 1:54.43, Cook's NAIA B standard time of 1:55.13 -- set at Wichita State's Herm Wilson Invitational on Jan. 28 -- is only .7 seconds shy of what was needed in 2022.

Taylor's (Ind.) Nate Conkel enters the 800 meter semifinals with the nation's top time of 1:50.85. Oklahoma City's Milan Todorovic (1:51.76) and Tate Smithhart (1:54.07) will also compete in the event.