Lady Panthers defeat Springdale to open season

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team picked up a 2-1 win against Springdale on Monday in the Lady Panthers' season-opener at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium in Springdale.

"We struggled tonight," said head coach Abby Ray. "Started very flat and never found our rhythm."

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Mesa Broquard scored the game's first goal with 8:32 left in the first half on an assist from sister Jetta Broquard.

Abby Ballesteros scored the go-ahead goal with 35:35 left in the second half on another assist from Jetta Broquard.

Siloam Springs 4, Springdale Har-Ber 1

Jetta Broquard scored three goals and Mesa Broquard had a goal and two assists in the Lady Panthers' win over Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday, Feb. 23, in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game.

Ariella Vogus assisted on Mesa Broquard's goal with 28:46 left for the game's first goal.

Isabella Anglin-Rovira found Jetta Broquard for a 2-0 lead and the Broquard sisters linked up for the game's final two goals.

Up next

The Lady Panthers play in the Conway Tournament on Saturday, before playing at Rogers on Tuesday.