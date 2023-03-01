LETTER: My conundrums

My conundrums

Here is one problem, besides Moses claiming that God told him to warn the Israelites that if they disobeyed any of the commands he recites, the Lord would make them eat their children. Moses also claimed:

"The Lord will plague you with diseases -- wasting diseases -- tumors, festering sores and the itch -- fearful plagues -- all the diseases of Egypt." See Deuteronomy Chapter 28:16-68.

Throughout the Old Testament, plagues and diseases are mentioned 168 times; in the NIV, God sends many of the plagues upon His chosen people.

Science has shown that organisms -- such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites cause plagues and diseases. So, did they evolve or did God create them?

Or did Jesus create them? Colossians 1:15-16 KJV says, "For by him (Jesus) were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible."

And John 1:3 KJV Says, "All things were made by him (Jesus); and without him was not anything made that was made."

I am hoping one or more of the three Herald-Leader religion columnists can solve those two problems for me. I would ask that they write their solutions in the Religion column.

I have another related conundrum.

2 Samuel 24:15, "So the Lord sent a plague on Israel from that morning until the end of the time designated, and seventy thousand of the people from Dan to Beersheba died."

God killed seventy thousand people of Israel with a plague because King David sinned by counting the fighting men, which is made clear in verses 12 through 14.

Ezekiel 18:4, "The one who sins is the one who will die."

So, if one or more of the Religion columnists could explain why seventy thousand had to die to pay for David's sin, I think myself and other curious people would like to read a rational explanation.

The one standard explanation, which claims that God is sovereign and can do as He pleases, is not rational.

Another general explanation for two apparently contradictory statements from God that Christian theologians cannot explain presents a paradox, which God will reveal to Christians in the next life.

That one is also B.S.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs