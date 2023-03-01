Ninth grade teams fall in conference tourney semifinals

The Siloam Springs ninth grade girls basketball team's season came to an end Wednesday with a 58-26 loss to Farmington in the semifinals of the Northwest River Valley Conference Tournament at Farmington.

Siloam Springs (12-12) trailed 9-4 after the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime. It was an 11-point game midway through the third quarter before Farmington pulled away to take a 46-22 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Kenlee Moore and Keelyn Seagraves each scored nine points to lead the Lady Panthers, while Reagan Bishop had six and Natalie Perez two.

Farmington (22-1) would go on to win the conference tournament championship Thursday.

Boys

The Siloam Springs ninth grade boys were defeated 43-34 by Farmington in the NWRV Conference Tournament semifinals on Wednesday night.

Farmington led 12-8 after the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime.

Siloam Springs (17-7) cut the Farmington lead to 31-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Stewart Schwaninger led Siloam Springs with nine points, while A.J. Moore and Eli Mann each had seven, Evan Allen six and Max Carter five.

Farmington would go on to beat Van Buren in overtime on Thursday in the conference tournament finals.