ON TAP
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A State Tournament
at Pine Bluff Convention Center
Siloam Springs vs. Paragould, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5A State Tournament
at Pine Bluff Convention Center
Siloam Springs vs. Greene County Tech^5:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
at South Dakota State, Brookings, S.D.
Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex
John Brown at NAIA Indoor Meet^Noon
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A State Tournament
at Pine Bluff Convention Center
Quarterfinals^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5A State Tournament
at Pine Bluff Convention Center
Quarterfinals^8:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
at South Dakota State, Brookings, S.D.
Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex
John Brown at NAIA Indoor Meet^10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
at Harrison Goblin Classic
Siloam Springs vs. Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
SSHS at Van Buren Running Festival^TBA
Saturday's game
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
at South Dakota State, Brookings, S.D.
Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex
John Brown at NAIA Indoor Meet^10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A State Tournament
at Pine Bluff Convention Center
Semifinals^Noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5A State Tournament
at Pine Bluff Convention Center
Semifinals^1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
at Harrison Goblin Classic
Siloam Springs vs. Valley View^Noon
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Conway Tourn.^TBA
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Siloam Springs at Farmington^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Rogers^6:45 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH TRACK AND FIELD
Siloam Springs at Farmington^3:30 p.m.
