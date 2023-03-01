Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Distribution Locations Sports Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

On Tap

March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Siloam Springs vs. Paragould, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Siloam Springs vs. Greene County Tech^5:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

at South Dakota State, Brookings, S.D.

Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex

John Brown at NAIA Indoor Meet^Noon

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Quarterfinals^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Quarterfinals^8:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

at South Dakota State, Brookings, S.D.

Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex

John Brown at NAIA Indoor Meet^10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

at Harrison Goblin Classic

Siloam Springs vs. Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

SSHS at Van Buren Running Festival^TBA

Saturday's game

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

at South Dakota State, Brookings, S.D.

Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex

John Brown at NAIA Indoor Meet^10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Semifinals^Noon

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Semifinals^1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

at Harrison Goblin Classic

Siloam Springs vs. Valley View^Noon

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Conway Tourn.^TBA

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Farmington^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Rogers^6:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK AND FIELD

Siloam Springs at Farmington^3:30 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Print Headline: On Tap

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT