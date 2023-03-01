ON TAP

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Siloam Springs vs. Paragould, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Siloam Springs vs. Greene County Tech^5:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

at South Dakota State, Brookings, S.D.

Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex

John Brown at NAIA Indoor Meet^Noon

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Quarterfinals^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Quarterfinals^8:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

at South Dakota State, Brookings, S.D.

Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex

John Brown at NAIA Indoor Meet^10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

at Harrison Goblin Classic

Siloam Springs vs. Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

SSHS at Van Buren Running Festival^TBA

Saturday's game

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

at South Dakota State, Brookings, S.D.

Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex

John Brown at NAIA Indoor Meet^10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Semifinals^Noon

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A State Tournament

at Pine Bluff Convention Center

Semifinals^1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

at Harrison Goblin Classic

Siloam Springs vs. Valley View^Noon

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Conway Tourn.^TBA

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Farmington^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Rogers^6:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK AND FIELD

Siloam Springs at Farmington^3:30 p.m.

