Panthers, Goblins split league championship

HARRISON -- The Siloam Springs boys basketball team and Harrison will share the 5A-West Conference championship, but the Goblins will be the league's No. 1 seed.

Goblins senior Kason Hilligoss had a senior night to remember Friday, hitting eight 3-pointers and scoring 30 points in leading Harrison to a 70-55 victory over the Panthers in front of a big crowd at Goblin Arena.

"I mean there was a lot of people -- senior night," said Hilligoss, a 6-2 senior. "My last game in here. I felt like I had to do good and I did it."

Harrison (20-9, 10-4 5A-West) came into the night trailing Siloam Springs (18-10, 10-4) by one game and needing to beat the Panthers to tie for the league title and win by a margin of four or more points to earn the No. 1 seed. A loss could have potentially dropped the Goblins to third place.

Siloam Springs had clinched at least a share of the league title with its 53-39 win against Van Buren on the Panthers' senior night on Feb. 21.

Harrison's 15-point win means the Goblins (20-9, 10-4) will play at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday against East No. 4 seed Valley View (10-13, 7-7 5A-East) in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Siloam Springs (18-10, 10-4), meanwhile, will be the No. 2 seed and play East No. 3 Greene County Tech (22-8, 7-7) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Siloam Springs fell into an early hole Friday night against the Goblins.

Blake Shrum scored the Goblins' first six points and Hilligoss hit his first 3-pointer as Harrison sprinted out to a 9-0 lead.

Nate Vachon split a pair at the free-throw line to get the Panthers on the board, but Hilligoss hit two more treys as Harrison led 15-4 midway through the first quarter.

Siloam Springs went on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 15-9 after Dalton Newman scored inside and Vachon hit a three, but Hilligoss canned another triple for an 18-9 lead.

Vachon had a basket inside as the Panthers cut the lead to 18-11 after the first quarter.

Siloam Springs pulled within 22-19 in the second quarter after Jaxson Spence had a field goal and a 3-pointer.

But Harrison closed the first half on a 12-2 run, including two more 3-pointers by Hilligoss at the end of the quarter, turning a 28-21 lead into a 34-21 advantage at halftime.

"He's got a very quick release," Harrison Coach David Stahler said of Hilligoss. "He shoots the ball well. Our guys do a good job of finding him when he's shooting the ball well."

Harrison's lead ballooned to 20 points in the third quarter, but Siloam Springs ended the third on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 49-39 entering the fourth.

Harrison went back up by 14 to start the fourth after a 3-pointer from freshman Ryder Scribner, but the Panthers went on a 7-0 run to get within 54-47.

Scribner hit another three and Hilligoss added a pair of baskets late as the Goblins got the lead back up to double digits.

"We showed some really good fight," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "I thought we made three really good runs, and unfortunately each run they answered and came right back and we kind of stumbled in that moment. And give Harrison a lot of credit. It was a great atmosphere. They were fired up. It had a state tournament like feel to it. It really did."

Shrum finished with 17 points for Harrison, while Scribner had 12.

Spence led Siloam Springs with a career-high 16 points, while Nathan Hawbaker scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

"Super proud of Jaxson, put a lot of work in," Stewart said. "He's just continued to impress, continued to improve. You know on nights like this it's easy for guys to get frustrated. I'm proud we were able to pull together and make those runs and give them a good challenge."

Nate Vachon added 12 points for the Panthers, while Dalton Newman had eight. and Levi Fox six.

"Super proud of the energy and effort," Stewart said. "To come out and them get up 15-4 and keep fighting back, keep fighting back. But tonight, Coach Stahler, give them a lot of credit, they were better than us. And they proved that they're going to be a good 5A state tournament team."

Harrison 70, Siloam Springs 55

Siloam Springs^11^10^18^16^--^55

Harrison^18^16^15^21^--^70

Siloam Springs (18-10, 10-4): Spence 16, Hawbaker 13, Vachon 12, Newman 8, Fox 6.

Harrison (20-9, 10-4): Hilligoss 30, Shrum 17, Scribner 12, Cecil 5, Bell 4, Bonds 2.

Siloam Springs 53, Van Buren 39

The Panthers clinched a share of their first conference championship since the 1990-91 season with a win against the Pointers on senior night Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Panther Activity Center.

"It's hard to win the conference," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "We have been so proud of how the kids have continued to improve, continued to be coachable and we saw the look we were talking about tonight. Had guys flying on the floor, trying to take charges, trying to do things we asked them to do.

Dalton Newman scored 25 points, including 15 in the first quarter alone, as Siloam Springs rolled out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter.

Van Buren went on an 8-0 run to open the second quarter and cut the Panthers' lead to 20-14, but Siloam Springs ended the half on an 11-0 surge to take a 31-14 lead at halftime.

Levi Fox started the run with a putback, and Jaxson Spence scored to get the lead back to 24-14. Nate Vachon canned a deep 3-pointer and Nathan Hawbaker and Fox both scored on putbacks at the end of the half for a 17-point lead.

"They absolutely, physically dominated us from start to finish," said Van Buren coach Brady Autry. "Hats off to Coach Stewart and his seniors and his entire program for physically dominating us for 32 minutes. I am proud of our guys for continuing to fight when it was a tough situation, but hats off to them."

Vachon and Fox hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Siloam Springs' lead grew to 21 points in the second half.

The Panthers led 39-22 after three quarters and maintained a comfortable double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Glavine McDonald led Van Buren with 12 points, while Conner Myers had nine.

Vachon added 11 points for the Panthers, while Fox nine, Spence four, Wilson Cunningham and Hawbaker each with two.

"The energy from everybody, you can't brag on the seniors enough," Stewart said. "All of them contributed tonight. Everybody got to play. From start to finish, we wanted to see the look, and we've kind of talked about what that look is and we came out and just really, really executed on both ends of the floor. Got the early lead and then were able to hold off Van Buren. Give them credit. They have players, made several pushes. We had to call a couple of timeouts there and the kids responded every time."

Siloam Springs 53, Van Buren 39

Van Buren^6^8^8^17^--^39

Siloam Springs^20^11^8^14^--^53

Van Buren (17-12, 8-5): McDonald 12, Myers 9, Henry 6, Cazzell 5, Brasuell 5, Cooley 2.

Siloam Springs (18-9, 10-3): Newman 25, Vachon 11, Fox 9, Spence 4, Cunningham 2, Hawbaker 2.