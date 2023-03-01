Panthers rely on scoring duo

Siloam Springs seniors Dalton Newman and Nate Vachon have given opponents fits all season.

The Panthers' 1-2 scoring punch was among the best in the 5A-West Conference for the 2022-23 campaign, and it was a race all season to see which would finish on top for the Panthers.

In the end, it was Newman's 15.2 points per game edging out Vachon's 14.9, but both were key to the Panthers earning a share of their first conference championship since the 1990-91 season.

"Super proud of both of them," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "We knew Dalton had his gifts and capabilities and strengths and how that can balance with Vachon's strengths and abilities and gifts. We knew that was a really good match."

The challenge, Stewart said, would be whether Newman and Vachon would be able to hold up through a whole season.

The two seniors have certainly answered the challenge.

Both have multiple games of more than 20 points, and each had a season high of 29 points, Newman in the season-opener against Berryville and Vachon at home against Greenwood.

"They've been able to consistently do it all year," Stewart said. "Especially the second time around in conference, you get everybody's junk and scheming, and so to me both of them have played with much more energy and without caving in against adversity this year. That's what you want to see your seniors do. As you grow and mature, you end up where they're at. That's been the goal."

But the work's not done for Newman and Vachon, who lead the 5A-West No. 2 seed Panthers (18-10) into the Class 5A state tournament today at 5:30 p.m. against 5A-East No. 3 Greene County Tech.

No one is satisfied with a share of a 5A-West Conference title. The Panthers want to take their shot at state.

"That's the goal right now," Vachon said. "Who doesn't want to go win it?"

Both contributors since their sophomore season, Newman and Vachon will be playing in their third consecutive state tournament. And both have changed and developed significantly from their first year of varsity basketball.

For Vachon, a 6-5 guard, his game has grown immensely from the days of being a spot up shooter as a sophomore.

"He used to only shoot threes," Newman recalled. "Now he likes to actually go in and have really creative layups somehow, but he knows how to attack defenses now, which is great. He used to just stand in the corner and shoot threes."

Vachon said there was a moment when the light came on and he accepted would have to add more to his repertoire.

"As soon as I realized they were going to face guard me out by the volleyball line, they weren't going to let me shoot all the way out there, that catch and shoot three-point play style was not going to fly at all this year," he said. "At that point, it was like, if my game is just three-pointers, if I'm not hitting shots, how am I going to really be able to help the team? I've got to get my ball handling better. I've got to get quicker off the first step and get around a guy and be able to go finish in a creative way. I'm so lengthy a euro step works pretty well."

The coaches have seen the work Vachon has put in to make his all around game better.

"Absolutely," Stewart said. "Nights where no one's going to let him get a clean look, being able to have multiple avenues to score (is good). We've thought his motor has just enabled him to do that. He's played really hard. He cuts to the basket better than we ever have, and he's able to put the ball on the floor at a level that he wasn't able to in the past. That's a testament to Nate's hard work."

Vachon also comes from a Siloam Springs basketball family. His dad Scott was on the last team to win a conference championship in 1990-91, and his brother Drew was a three-year starter for the Panthers.

"The Vachon last name," he said. "I hope i did it well."

The all-around game has always been there for Newman, a 6-3 forward who's been able to score inside and outside on a consistent basis along with being a strong defender.

"He can score at the basket," Stewart said. "He can step out and hit a shot. His favorite shot is the little 1-2 fadeaway there. I'm telling you when he gets both feet in the paint and it's in rhythm we think it's going in. But it's been so fun to see Dalton, when we need a tough basket at the rim, especially late here in the season, he's been able to give it to us."

Newman said where he has grown most is on the mental side of the game.

"I would get frustrated really easily if shots weren't going down or something bad was happening on the court," Newman said. "Coach Stewart really held me accountable to my mistakes. I used to just get mad at other people if I made a mistake, so Coach Stewart really helped me with the mental side of the game. I grew to be more coachable. It wasn't the scoring or the defense, because I could score the ball and play defense. It was my mental approach."

Stewart said he's proud of both Newman and Vachon for shouldering the load for the Panthers.

"It's a huge part of leadership when they know they're going to get the brunt of the defensive look, but they're also going to get the hardest coaching, and that's been really fun to see them be able to accept the challenge from the coach night in and night out and respond to it," Stewart said. "Both of them have had games where they've hit huge shots. Some games they both do it, one game one will do it. The next game another will do it, and it's been a great ebb and flow with both of them. When you get to be a senior, there should be a trust where the coach loves you and he's for you, and sometimes it's hard but you take that hard coaching and they've been able to do that and it's really fun."