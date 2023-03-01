Reparing Bob Henry Park and Sager Creek

City Administrator Phillip Patterson (left) speaks with City Director Lesa Rissler and her daughter Aubrey Brosch at the ribbon cutting for the multi-phase project at Bob Henry Park. Lesa was one of four city directors who attended the ribbon cutting. The other three were David Allen, Reid Carroll and Carol Smiley.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson (left) speaks with City Director Lesa Rissler and her daughter Aubrey Brosch at the ribbon cutting for the multi-phase project at Bob Henry Park. Lesa was one of four city directors who attended the ribbon cutting. The other three were David Allen, Reid Carroll and Carol Smiley.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson (left) speaks with City Director Lesa Rissler and her daughter Aubrey Brosch at the ribbon cutting for the multi-phase project at Bob Henry Park. Lesa was one of four city directors who attended the ribbon cutting. The other three were David Allen, Reid Carroll and Carol Smiley.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City staff and officials gather with members of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for a multi-phase project at Bob Henry Park. The project received funding from the IRWP last September, according to a press release issued by the city on Feb. 7.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney speaks about the multi-phase project to help repair Bob Henry Park and Sager Creek. Among the work that was completed was replacing a network of failing stormwater pipes and concrete channels next to the Main Street bridge with a bioretention facility, Chaney said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney speaks about the multi-phase project to help repair Bob Henry Park and Sager Creek. Among the work that was completed was replacing a network of failing stormwater pipes and concrete channels next to the Main Street bridge with a bioretention facility, Chaney said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City staff and officials gather with members of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for a multi-phase project at Bob Henry Park. The project received funding from the IRWP last September, according to a press release issued by the city on Feb. 7.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City staff and officials gather with members of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for a multi-phase project at Bob Henry Park. The project received funding from the IRWP last September, according to a press release issued by the city on Feb. 7.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City staff and officials gather with members of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for a multi-phase project at Bob Henry Park. The project received funding from the IRWP last September, according to a press release issued by the city on Feb. 7.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney speaks about the multi-phase project to help repair Bob Henry Park and Sager Creek. Among the work that was completed was replacing a network of failing stormwater pipes and concrete channels next to the Main Street bridge with a bioretention facility, Chaney said.

