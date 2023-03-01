Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Distribution Locations Sports Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Activty Center lunch menu

by Staff Reports | March 1, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

March 1-3

W – Taco noodle casserole, Spanish rice, side salad w/dressing, Mexican brownie

TH – Chicken sandwich w/lettuce, tomato, onion, broccoli salad, green applesauce, potato chips

F – Pork fritter, potatoes w/gravy, Tuscan veggies, roll

March 6-10

M – Chicken spaghetti, squash medley, garden salad w/dressing, garlic bread

T – Pork roast, potatoes w/gravy, seasoned green beans, cornbread, cobbler

W – Crunch baked fish w/tartar sauce, pinto beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cherry dump cake

TH – Beef taco salad, corn & black beans, tossed salad w/dressing, strawberries & bananas

F – Ham & beans, stewed tomatoes, seasoned greens, cornbread, orange wedges

March 13-17

M – Chicken fried steak, potatoes w/gravy, summer veggie blend, roll, cookie

T – Turkey sandwich w/cheese, lettuce, tomato; pasta salad, yogurt w/fruit

W – Chicken tenders/gravy, mashed potatoes, veggie medley, roll

TH – Beefy potato casserole, lemon broccoli, carrot raisin salad, bread

F – Reuben sandwich w/sauerkraut, baked potato soup, poke cake

March 20-24

M – Fiesta chicken, garden blend rice, pinto beans, fresh fruit

T – Smothered pork chop, scalloped potatoes, California veggies, fresh baked roll, orange zephyr whip

W – Beef steak fingers, potatoes w/gravy, corn O'Brien, roll

TH – Southern chicken bake, Normandy veggies, seasoned greens, French bread, rice Krispy bar

F – Smoked beef sausage, baby baked potatoes, green beans, fruit cobbler

March 27-31

M – Chef salad w/ham, cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons & crackers, Ambrosia

T – Meatloaf w/gravy, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, roll, fruited Jell-O

W – Sweet & sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, macadamia nut cookie

TH – Cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, baked beans, potato chips, banana

F – King Ranch chicken casserole, chuck wagon veggies, collard greens, roll

Print Headline: Senior Activty Center lunch menu

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT