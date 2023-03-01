Senior Activty Center lunch menu

March 1-3
W – Taco noodle casserole, Spanish rice, side salad w/dressing, Mexican brownie
TH – Chicken sandwich w/lettuce, tomato, onion, broccoli salad, green applesauce, potato chips
F – Pork fritter, potatoes w/gravy, Tuscan veggies, roll
March 6-10
M – Chicken spaghetti, squash medley, garden salad w/dressing, garlic bread
T – Pork roast, potatoes w/gravy, seasoned green beans, cornbread, cobbler
W – Crunch baked fish w/tartar sauce, pinto beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cherry dump cake
TH – Beef taco salad, corn & black beans, tossed salad w/dressing, strawberries & bananas
F – Ham & beans, stewed tomatoes, seasoned greens, cornbread, orange wedges
March 13-17
M – Chicken fried steak, potatoes w/gravy, summer veggie blend, roll, cookie
T – Turkey sandwich w/cheese, lettuce, tomato; pasta salad, yogurt w/fruit
W – Chicken tenders/gravy, mashed potatoes, veggie medley, roll
TH – Beefy potato casserole, lemon broccoli, carrot raisin salad, bread
F – Reuben sandwich w/sauerkraut, baked potato soup, poke cake
March 20-24
M – Fiesta chicken, garden blend rice, pinto beans, fresh fruit
T – Smothered pork chop, scalloped potatoes, California veggies, fresh baked roll, orange zephyr whip
W – Beef steak fingers, potatoes w/gravy, corn O'Brien, roll
TH – Southern chicken bake, Normandy veggies, seasoned greens, French bread, rice Krispy bar
F – Smoked beef sausage, baby baked potatoes, green beans, fruit cobbler
March 27-31
M – Chef salad w/ham, cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons & crackers, Ambrosia
T – Meatloaf w/gravy, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, roll, fruited Jell-O
W – Sweet & sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, macadamia nut cookie
TH – Cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, baked beans, potato chips, banana
F – King Ranch chicken casserole, chuck wagon veggies, collard greens, roll