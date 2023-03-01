Senior parents plan events for Project Graduation fundraising

As graduation rapidly approaches, parents in the community are stepping up to help fulfill fundraising goals for Project Graduation.

Project Graduation, the program that culminates in a safe, alcohol-free event on graduation night, has spent the past few months fundraising and preparing for the big night in May.

"We have two big events coming up with Project Graduation," said Amanda Cunningham, the president of the Siloam Springs Project Graduation committee. "We have a community-wide garage sale planned for March 3 and 4 and a senior skills-for-hire auction planned for March 9 and 11."

Melissa Middleton, the parent of a graduating senior, is the organizer for the auction.

"The senior skills-for-hire auction will take place at the SSHS Cafeteria on Thursday, March 9. Volunteer groups of three to five seniors will auction their time to perform odd jobs in the area. The senior groups will complete their four hours of hired skills on March 11th," said Middleton.

Middleton also noted that food would be available for a low cost. "A chicken dinner will be available for $5 at 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m."

"We would love to have a big community turnout to support these Siloam Springs seniors," said Middleton.

The senior groups offer a variety of skills such as yard work, car washing, dog walking, tutoring and coaching.

Beth Graves, another parent of a graduating senior, is leading the garage sale. "The Garage Sale is Saturday, March 4, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Church, 325 E Twin Springs. We are having a sneak peek sale on Friday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m."

The sneak peek sale on Friday has a $5 admission. There is no admission for the sale on Saturday.

Over 20 families have donated goods for the garage sale.

Graves says that Project Graduation is an important thing to make happen. "My son was born in Siloam and has gone to school, played sports and attended church and camps with most of these kids. It is the last time that many of them will hang out together until their reunions."

"I love helping provide them with an opportunity to celebrate all their accomplishments and connect in person one last time before they start their next chapters," added Graves.

Middleton noted that she feels the same. "Project Graduation serves as a safe place for seniors to celebrate this milestone together. My son is a graduating senior. He has always attended the school in the Siloam School District. It has been a wonderful place to grow and learn."

Middleton continued, saying "Now it is time for them to say goodbye to friends and begin stepping into the next stages of life. This is an opportunity to celebrate and create one last wonderful memory of growing up and attending school together."