SSHS softball team falls in season opener

The Siloam Springs softball team fell 15-0 to Rogers Heritage in the Lady Panthers' season opener on Monday in Rogers.

Heritage scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and then scored eight in the third and three more in the fourth to end the game in four innings.

The War Eagles had 11 hits, including home runs from Emily Carpenter and Karlee Earl.

Carpenter got the win in the circle for Heritage.

Siloam Springs was limited to two hits, one each from Blair Morris and Aspeyn Downing.

Hannah Mather took the loss in the pitching circle for Siloam Springs, allowing four earned runs with five strikeouts.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Pea Ridge on Thursday, March 2, before traveling to Springdale Har-Ber on Friday and Farmington on Tuesday, March 7.

Lincoln 20, Siloam Springs 4

The Lady Panthers fell to Lincoln in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Feb. 23.

The game was scoreless for the first two innings.

Lincoln scored four in the third inning, two in the fourth, three in the fifth, two more in the sixth and nine runs in the top of the seventh.

Brinkley Moreton had three hits and three RBIs for Lincoln, while Addie Pershall had three hits and four RBIs, Ryleigh Landrum two hits and three RBIs, Kristen Rhine three hits and Hannah Remington two hits and two RBIs.

Moreton and Pershall each hit home runs for Lincoln. Moreton had 10 strikeouts and one earned run in five innings of work.

Kaidence Prendergast had two hits and two runs for Siloam Springs, while Hannah Mather had a home run. Jaelynn Avery had a hit and two RBIs, with Kayleigh Castaneda getting a base hit.