The Big Three’s last dance

The Big Three are in their final days of playing basketball together at Siloam Springs, and they've certainly lived up to the hype and expectations.

But for seniors Brooke Ross, Brooke Smith and Kaliahni "Mimo" Jacklik, it's been more than just winning basketball games. It's been a journey to help bring the Lady Panthers basketball program back to its proud tradition.

"I am glad I got to be part of something so amazing," said Ross, a two-time All-State selection as a sophomore and junior. "Everybody's always talked so positively about our group. We've been able to bring positive change to the team and our record of course. I've never experienced anything like it."

Heading into the Class 5A state tournament this week in Pine Bluff, the Lady Panthers are 19-9 overall, having gone 12-2 in the 5A-West Conference and finishing second in the league behind No. 1-ranked Greenwood (27-2, 14-0).

Over the last three seasons, Siloam Springs has a record of 51-27, including a 27-13 mark in conference games, and advanced twice to the state tournament.

And the one year the Lady Panthers didn't go to state, 2020-21, they had mathematically qualified for a berth only to have to taken away by 5A-West athletics directors, who voted to have a conference tournament to determine postseason bids. Siloam Springs wound up losing a play-in game to Greenbrier to get into the state tournament.

The Lady Panthers have increased their win totals each of the last three seasons, going from 15 in 2020-21 to 17 in 2021-22 to 19 this season.

And right in the middle of all of it has been the vaunted trio of Ross, Smith and Jacklik, who will try and accomplish a feat not done since the 2015-16 season -- winning a state tournament game.

The Lady Panthers play Paragould in the opening round at 4 p.m. today at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Lean years

Siloam Springs advanced to the Class 6A state championship game in 2015, losing a tough, hard-fought game to Greenwood 39-31.

The Lady Panthers went 18-12 that year and then finished 14-15 the next year, 2015-16, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament.

The next four years would be a struggle, however.

Siloam Springs would post a combined record of 31-82 overall, 12-40 in conference games, and advanced to the state tournament just once in the 2017-18 season.

But there was hope of better days to come.

Over across town at Siloam Springs Middle School, a young group of kids, led by the trio of Ross, Smith and Jacklik, were starting to make a name for themselves.

As seventh-graders in 2017-18, the group won 12 of their 14 games, then went 16-4 as eighth-graders and played in the I-49 title game at the end of the season, where they lost to Bentonville Fulbright.

As freshmen, the Lady Panthers went 20-5 overall and advanced to the semifinals of the Northwest Arkansas-River Valley Junior High Regional Tournament.

"It's been really fun to see them grow," said ninth-grade head coach Daren Ward, who's also a varsity assistant. "The most talented team I've ever coached for sure, and I've had teams that have won in the past. These kids get basketball more than most kids do. They know. They have a mentality about them that knows what it takes to win and what it takes to get there. We had to teach them how to practice a little bit, but once they figured that out, that's what kind of set the tone for their successes."

Tim Rippy was head girls coach at Siloam Springs through the 2021-22 season before resigning to take a teaching/coaching job at Springdale Har-Ber. He remembers the anticipation and excitement that came with this group.

"We knew this senior class had a chance to be special from watching them in the seventh grade," Rippy said. "It's rare to have a point guard, forwards, and post players all in the same class. I know our staff and upperclassmen anticipated their arrival as sophomores. It's been fun to see them develop more and more each season. While Mimo, Ross and Smith have always led in scoring, all the kids understand their roles well. They have certainly brought a lot of success to Lady Panther Basketball and I can't wait to see them play this week."

Senior year

Beau Tillery knew all about Ross, Smith and Jacklik before he ever accepted the job as Siloam Springs head girls basketball coach in early June of 2022.

"Before I even interviewed, I requested and watched film and I knew right away," Tillery said. "These three can really play and are the type of kids that, at least from a skill-set perspective, are special. You're not going to see this year in and year out regardless of where you're at."

In Tillery's mind, the trio has been as good as advertised.

Ross, a 5-10 post, leads the team in scoring this season in rebounding at 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. She is also the top 3-point shooter percentage-wise at 42.6 percent.

Jacklik, a 5-3 guard, averages 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, and shoots 36.9 percent and leads the team in 3-pointers made.

Smith, a 5-10 guard/forward, averages 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, and shoots 31.4 percent from long range.

Jacklik and Smith have split the duties of being the team's primary ballhandler throughout the year, while Ross has been a consistent figure in the post.

All three have had their moments this year.

Ross had a career-high 24 points in a win against 6A-West champion Bentonville in the Gravette Christmas Tournament, while Jacklik also had 21 that night. Ross also had 23 points in a buzzer-beating loss to Greenwood.

Jacklik hit eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points in a homecoming win against Harrison.

Smith had her best scoring outputs against Oklahoma teams Fort Gibson (21) and Holland Hall (19) in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla., before Christmas.

"That's kind of the beauty of it," Tillery said. "You've had games where Smith has had 20 plus. You've had games where Mimo versus Harrison is 8 of 16 from three and has 31 points. I think Ross is for sure the glue and is as consistent as it gets among those three. She's so just so reliable. She's almost a double-double every game."

Expanding their game

The three seniors have all had to improve their game over the years and add different dimensions.

For the two bigger girls, Ross and Smith, it's been about adding a outside shot to go with their strong inside games.

"(The coaches) always told me to 'shoot it or you're coming out,'" said Smith. "I didn't realize that until last season and the beginning of this year. I want to do the stuff I want to do, but it's not working. It's not working because they don't believe it. You have to have a shot for them to believe it."

Smith's expanded game has led her to sign with Ouachita Baptist.

"Smith puts the work in," Tillery said. "She's the kid after practice pulling that (shooting) gun out. Obviously part of that is she knows she's going to play the next four years and she wants to be successful when she gets to that level too. She's really worked to expand her game."

Ross, meanwhile, has always been capable of hitting outside shots, her teammates say.

"She's always been that way," Smith said of Ross. "She's just getting a whole lot better at it."

Tillery said Ross was hesitant in the summer to shoot threes unless she was wide open. The coaches went back and looked at the stats from the practices and Ross was the team's most consistent shooter.

"We are 100 percent comfortable of (Ross) taking good looks that are behind the 3-point line," Tillery said.

And then there's Jacklik, who was the shooting specialist but can now drive and finish at the basket with the best of them and play scrappy defense when she's in the right frame of mind.

"If your shot is not on, you have to find ways to get tot he basket and get your team some points," Jacklik said. "I've learned if I'm not getting my shot, I have to pass the ball or feed the post and just make the right reads."

One more run

While Ross, Smith and Jacklik get their names circled on the opposing team scouting report, the trio knows it's not just them out there on the court.

Other seniors and underclassmen have played their role this year as well, including senior Anna Wleklinski, who had 15 points against Russellville to help the Lady Panthers secure the No. 2 seed, senior defensive specialists Faith Ellis and Cailee Johnson, who is out with an injury; senior sharp shooter Sophie Stephenson and senior Audrey Sears, who has missed significant time with a knee injury in the previous seasons.

Add in junior Emily Keehn, who is third on the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game, and a supportive group of other juniors and sophomores and you get a fun group, coaches and teammates say.

"Honestly, I don't think we would be where we are without them." Smith said.

It's a resilient group that's handled many adversities including the covid-19 pandemic, players moving away, coaching changes and injuries.

The team started slow in 2022-23, losing its first four games and seven of its first 11 while dealing with injuries and sickness, but since then the Lady Panthers have won 15 of their last 17 games.

They're excited to make one last run, not just as the Big Three, but as one unit.

"We're all ecstatic about our to trip to Pine Bluff," Ross said. "We're all in good spirits right now. Of course it's going to be emotional, because our senior group we've been together for so long and we're about to leave the program."