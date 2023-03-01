World-renowned artist Troy Anderson to host open house at Siloam Springs Museum

World-renowned artist and Siloam Springs native Troy Anderson will be presenting an open house on Friday, March 4, for some of his bronze sculptures at the Siloam Springs Museum.

The open house will be from 6-6:30 p.m. for museum members and from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the public.

Anderson will present "The History Behind the Sculptures" at 7 p.m. that evening. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served.

The sculptures, each depicting a Native American figure, were inspired by Anderson's Cherokee heritage and were once owned by

Throughout his career, Anderson has had numerous awards and art installations, including exhibits at the University of Arkansas, John Brown University, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Tyson Corporate Office and the State Capital in Little Rock, amongst others.

The artist's work is primarily acrylic, but he has done graphics, sculpture, watercolor and pastels. Anderson will also have some paintings and prints on display.

Anderson, who graduated from Siloam Springs High School, has been an established artist for nearly four decades. He is a Master Artist for the Five Civilized Tribes Museum and has been featured in Southwest Art Magazine.

His installation at the Siloam Springs Museum is made up of several bronze sculptures and a few prints, each of which were part of the estate of Daisye and Bennett Howell and now belong to the museum.

"We got the sculptures right before 2020," said Mary Nolan, the director of operations at the museum. "Since 2020 we haven't really had a lot of open houses. This is kind of a post-Covid opening for us."