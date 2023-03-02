Greene County Tech shoots down Panthers

PINE BLUFF -- Greene County Tech did exactly what it needed to do against Siloam Springs' vaunted 3-2 zone defense -- hit shots.

The Golden Eagles drilled 10 of 20 from behind the 3-point line, and forward Tyler Vincent came off the bench and scored a game-high 26 points as Greene County Tech ended Siloam Springs' season with a 57-41 victory Wednesday inside Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"We were a step slow tonight on defense and give them a lot of credit," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "They had a great game plan. Really moved the ball as well as any team has against our zone, and then to follow up with shooting that well from three, give Greene County Tech a lot of credit. They played great."

Siloam Springs led 10-9 after the first quarter, but the middle two quarters were clearly won by Greene County Tech.

The Golden Eagles outscored the Panthers 18-7 in the second quarter to take a 27-17 lead at halftime.

Greene County Tech hit four of six 3-pointers in the second quarter alone, with the first two coming from Benji Goodman and then Vincent in the corner to go up 20-13.

"Get them out of position and attack it," Greene County Tech coach Jeff Guiot said of going against the Panthers' zone. "We couldn't come down with just one pass and attack that zone. They're just too good at it. We changed sides with the ball two or three times. and got the looks that we wanted."

Vincent scored on a putback to make it 22-13. Nate Vachon answered for Siloam Springs to pull within 22-15, but Vincent scored on another putback of a missed shot.

Colter Hunt then splashed another 3-pointer to put the Golden Eagles ahead 27-15. Vachon hit two free throws with 18 seconds left in the half Siloam Springs pulled within 27-17 at halftime.

Greene County Tech outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the third quarter to go up 44-24 entering the fourth.

Tech went on a 12-1 run to open the period and lead by 21 points.

Vincent started it with a 3-pointer at the top of the key and Goodman hit another one right after that. Hunt would add a 3-pointer later in the quarter.

Siloam Springs came out aggressive at the start of the fourth quarter and pulled within 44-29 and forced Greene County Tech to call a timeout. The Panthers kept fighting but never could get closer.

"We really battled and made a couple of runs there," Stewart said. "Obviously we've got to hit some shots and be a little more poised under pressure. We weren't quite able to do it, but man, just super proud of this group and what they've been able to accomplish."

Vincent hit 9 of 15 shots, including 3 of 4 from behind the 3-point line, to lead the Golden Eagles (23-8), who advance to play Central No. 1 seed Maumelle today.

"You know what? We've got a team that's extremely unselfish," Guiot said. "We've started (Vincent) probably over half the games. He sprained his ankle early and we had to play without him. The thing with Tyler, he's multi dimensional. He can step out and shoot. He can go down and post. He's a really good passer. ... Tyler's all about whatever we've got to do to win. A lot of kids that would probably bother them. A senior, I want to start, but Tyler is extremely unselfish and bought in to the team concept."

Goodman added 12 points for Tech, which finished 19 of 42 from the field and outrebounded the Panthers 33-21.

"They really took it to us," Stewart said. "A lot of times, sometimes, (Vincent) got that position and he's a hard one to move. Give Greene County credit. They did a good job. They battled on the boards, and that's probably the story of the game -- the shooting percentage and the boards."

Vachon led Siloam Springs with 17 points and Newman had 16 in their final game as seniors.

The Panthers shot 16 of 42 from the field and 3 of 18 from behind the 3-point line and 6 of 13 from the free-throw line.

The co-champions of the 5A-West Conference end the season with a record of 18-11, having won the conference for the first time since 1990-91.

"These seniors have really stepped up, come together and made it a special year," Stewart said. "They've all contributed at times. We've been blessed to have a special group of seniors. and a lot of ways, we think we reached potential even though we didn't finish it like we wanted to. It was not a lack of effort or attitude. Teams the further you go in the season, teams realize how to scheme and how to maneuver. We're playing teams that are well coached."

Greene County Tech 57, Siloam Springs 41

Greene County Tech^9^18^17^13^--^57

Siloam Springs^10^7^7^17^--^41

Greene County Tech (23-8): Vincent 26, Goodman 12, Hunt 9, Puckett 4, Harris 3, Stuart 3.

Siloam Springs (18-11): Vachon 17, Newman 16, Spence 3, Blackfox 3, Fox 2.