Smith’s heroics save Lady Panthers in first round

PINE BLUFF -- Brooke Smith came up with one of the biggest plays of her career to help Siloam Springs secure its first state tournament victory since 2016.

Smith blocked a Kalyn Lamb shot with 10 seconds left, hustled to secure a rebound and fell to her knees while still smartly maintaining a dribble before giving way to a teammate.

After a Siloam Springs timeout with 4 seconds left, Smith inbounded the ball to Brooke Ross, who gave it back to Smith and she raced to the other end of the court to run off the final seconds as Siloam Springs defeated Paragould 40-39 at Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"Honestly, they've been calling fouls this whole time," Smith said of the final sequence. "I was like, if they're going to make it, they're going to make it. But the least I can do is take a charge or stand straight up. Luckily she went right in my hands. I got the rebound. I fell, but I kept the dribble somehow. I got it to my teammate. We were just lucky to get out of that one. I'm not going to lie."

When Smith went to her knees, coach Beau Tillery was trying to get a timeout and the officials finally granted it to him as Siloam Springs was running down the other end of the floor trying to run clock.

"I was trying to get a timeout to get us bailed out of that situation and then didn't get it until later and I kind of regretted it," Tillery said. "But it worked out, and (Smith) made a really heads up play to dribble back court and run some time."

In the timeout, Tillery reminded the Lady Panthers they had another timeout to burn if they had trouble getting the ball in. That they were able to run the clock out was just an added bonus, he said.

"Listen, we just tried to get it in, and I said don't force it," Tillery said. "We will get a timeout if we can't get it in. We've got one left. Just make a smart pass, smart decision. Luckily the big girl (Lamb) jumped out on Mimo. Ross was wide open, got it right back to Smith, and it was just Smith making a heads up play and saying, hey whats the point of dribbling down the floor and messing with shooting free throws when I can just run it out."

Siloam Springs will play Vilonia today at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Siloam Springs led Paragould 36-24 entering the fourth quarter, but a motivated Lady Rams, who were without head coach Sonja Tate after she was ejected in the third quarter, went on a 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter to tie the game 36-36.

Siloam Springs went back in front 38-36 with 3 minutes, 34 seconds remaining when Mimo Jacklik hit 2 of 3 free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot.

Lamb answered back to tie the game 38-38. with a bucket.

Siloam Springs went in front 40-38 when Emily Keehn grabbed an offensive rebound of a missed Brooke Ross shot and scored.

Neither team scored until 53.8 left when Paragould's Mikayla Lambert was fouled on a 3-pointer, but she missed the first two shots and hit the last one to make it 40-39.

Brooke Ross was fouled with 26.7 left, but she missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Paragould rebounded setting up the critical final seconds.

"Man they guarded so well," said Tillery. "We started settling a little late for threes and then we got in foul trouble. We're not as comfortable or fluid running our offense with some of our subs in. Credit to them. They kept playing for their season. Best player out, coach out, lot of foul trouble and they kept battling and find a way to hit big shots and chipping away it, chipping away at it. We went cold. They made shots. Really good by them. They're a really good team. Coached really well. Our girls just kept fighting and stuck with it."

Paragould's Shakira Brown hit two 3-pointers and two free throws in the first quarter for all of Paragould's points as the Lady Rams led 8-7 after the first quarter.

Siloam Springs outscored Paragould 15-8 in the second quarter to take a 22-16 lead at halftime.

Ross hit a free throw to tie the game and Sophie Stephenson connected on a 3-pointer for an 11-8 lead.

Mimo Jacklik converted an old fashioned three-point play go to up 14-8.

Smith hit four straight free throws for a 18-13 lead, and Keehn split a pair to go up 19-13.

Kelee Lamb hit a 3-pointer to bring the Lady Rams within 19-16, but Ross hit a late 3-pointer before halftime as Siloam Springs led 22-16.

Ross scored inside to answer an early Paragould bucket in the third, and Tate was hit with her first technical with 5:23 left in the quarter. Ross hit 1 of 2 foul shots, and the Lady Panthers were called for an offensive foul.

But Tate then received her second technical foul just 22 seconds later and Ross hit both shots for a 27-18 lead. Jacklik was then fouled and hit two more for a 29-17 lead.

Smith buried a 3-pointer in front of the Siloam Springs bench for a 33-21 lead and with 43.2 seconds left in the third Smith converted a three-point play to put Siloam Springs up 36-24.

Paragould hit 11 of 39 shots from the field, including 7 of 20 from behind the 3-point line and 10 of 14 foul shots.

Dixie Williams led Paragould with 13 points, while Brown had 11.

Ross led Siloam Springs with 13 points, while Jacklik had 11 and Smith nine points and 12 rebounds. The Lady Panthers hit 9 of 31 shots from the field and 4 of 15 from behind the 3-point line and 18 of 25 free throws.

Tillery said the Lady Panthers knew they would have a battle.

"Every night is. That's what we kind of emphasized early on," he said. "It would be really nice to have a cupcake first round, but that's not the case any game here. It's going to be a battle of wills and a battle of hey who's going to execute at the right time and hit big shots? We were lucky enough to hang on."

Siloam Springs 40, Paragould 30

Paragould 8 8 8 15 -- 39

Siloam Springs 7 15 14 4 -- 40

Paragould (17-10): Williams 13, Brown 11, Lambert 5, Ka. Lamb 4, Ke. Lamb 3, Roleson 3.

Siloam Springs (20-9): Ross 13, Jacklik 11, Smith 9, Keehn 4, Stephenson 3.