Arrests and citations

Feb. 27

Byron Donnell Harrison, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Lola Ann Miller, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear.

Eve Lee Haney, 19, cited in connection with battery in the third degree.

Tiffany Dawn Nelson, 44, cited in connection with battery in the third degree.

Brian Craig Metzker, 66, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Branden Alan Walker, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Julie Yvonne Chmielewski, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 28

Amanda Dawn Belyeu, 28, arrested in connection with introducing a controlled substance into another's body I-III; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryson Jordon Flatt, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Jacob Christopher Corbin, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Frank Warren Stockson, 52, arrested in connection with fleeing.

Edward Peter, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 1

Austin William Farris Spencer, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Luz Ann Bliss, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Shasta Lee Bulmer, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Desra Dawn Mccormick, 41, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; possession of a controlled substance; furnishing prohibited articles.

March 2

Toby Allen Vinson, 24, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

Gregory Christopher Mollica, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Avon Hill Jr, 58. arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Eugene Smith, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Samuel Thomas Viol, 28, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

March 3

Nicholas James Lamb, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Brittney Derae Self-Rowan, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

Kayton Grant Holt, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Toni Annette Brown, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Shane Anthony Goff, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 4

Jonathon Scott Davis, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt x2; failure to appear; bench warrant.

Jose Carlos Rodriguez-Sanchez, 48, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.