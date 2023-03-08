Boys soccer finds net, but not victory column

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team scored its first goals of the season Saturday, March 4, but the Panthers were unable to get their first victory in a 4-3 loss to Valley View at the Harrison Goblin Classic at F.S. Garrison Stadium.

Siloam Springs fell to 0-4 overall with the loss to the Blazers.

Valley View led 3-0 at halftime.

The Panthers then scored their first two goals of the season.

Ronald Mancia found the back of the net with the assist going to Carlos Sandoval. Sandoval then scored with the assist going to Mancia to cut the lead to 3-2.

Valley View scored on a penalty kick to go up 4-2, and Siloam Springs scored with around five minutes left on a goal by Dylan Garcia with the assist to Erick Batres.

Freshman goalkeeper Layne Mason had three saves for the Panthers.

On Friday, March 3, the Panthers fell 4-0 to Fayetteville in the Goblin Classic.

Fayetteville led 2-0 at halftime and added two more goals in the second half. Mason had 10 saves against the Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Siloam Springs was defeated 2-0 at Bentonville West. The Wolverines led 1-0 at halftime. Mason had six saves against the Wolverines.

The Panthers were scheduled to play at Fayetteville on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs opens 5A-West Conference play on Friday at home against Mountain Home. A junior varsity boys game is scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by the varsity boys at 5 p.m.