Colcord boys advance to state tourney

The Colcord (Okla.) boys basketball team punched their ticket to the Class 2A Oklahoma State Basketball Tournament on Saturday for the first time in 25 years.

The Hornets defeated Warner 49-37 win against Warner in Cleveland in the consolation finals of the Area III tournament to earn their trip.

With the win, the Hornets improved to 18-7 overall.

Colcord was set to play Oklahoma Christian Academy at Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, March 7. Results were not available at presstime. The winner advances to Friday's 9 p.m. semifinals game against the winner of Tuesday's other game between Hobart and Preston.

Colcord is advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 1998 when coach Bill Earp coached the team. Ironically, Earp's son, Jarrod Earp, is the current Colcord head basketball coach.

Colcord opened postseason play on Feb. 17 with a 52-33 win against Chelsea in the District 7 title game.

Colcord then beat Warner 45-44 in the opening round of the regional tournament on Feb. 23 and then beat Fairland 56-44 on Feb. 25 to advance to the Area III championship.

Colcord lost 84-31 to Dale on Friday, March 3, before coming back the next night to defeat Warner for the second time in postseason play.