Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community garage sale helps raise funds for Project Graduation

by Spencer Bailey | March 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Courtesy of Amanda Cunningham Bikes, clothes, furniture and more were on sale at the Project Graduation Garage Sale on Saturday, March 4. The event is one of many fundraisers that leaders for the program are hoping to carry out in the final few months before graduation.

Courtesy of Amanda Cunningham Bikes, clothes, furniture and more were on sale at the Project Graduation Garage Sale on Saturday, March 4. The event is one of many fundraisers that leaders for the program are hoping to carry out in the final few months before graduation.


Print Headline: Community garage sale helps raise funds for Project Graduation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT