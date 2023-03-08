Courtesy of Amanda Cunningham Bikes, clothes, furniture and more were on sale at the Project Graduation Garage Sale on Saturday, March 4. The event is one of many fundraisers that leaders for the program are hoping to carry out in the final few months before graduation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Community garage sale helps raise funds for Project Graduationby Spencer Bailey | March 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Courtesy of Amanda Cunningham Bikes, clothes, furniture and more were on sale at the Project Graduation Garage Sale on Saturday, March 4. The event is one of many fundraisers that leaders for the program are hoping to carry out in the final few months before graduation.
Print Headline: Community garage sale helps raise funds for Project Graduation
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT