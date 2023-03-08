First Girls Night Out coming March 9

Main Street Siloam Springs is hosting the first Girls Night Out of the year from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

The event will have a Willy Wonka theme, according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs.

"Main Street Siloam Springs is excited to be able to offer this fun promotional event again this year for our community," Trinidad said. "We encourage the ladies of our wonderful community, and surrounding areas, to get their friends together and head to downtown Siloam Springs to shop, dine and support local at Girls Night Out."

Main Street Siloam Springs will offer goody bags from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Brick Ballroom, Trinidad said.

First Church of Siloam Springs will host an evening of Kids Play during Girls Night Out, Trinidad said. Kids Play will cost $10 per kid for two hours, Trinidad said. Families won't be charged more than $20 per family, Trinidad said.

The sponsor for the event will be Generations Bank and will have a table at the Brick Ballroom, Trinidad said. Attendees will be able to scan a QR code at checkout with every purchase made during Girls Night Out for a chance to win one of Main Street's Golden Ticket Giveaways.

Businesses participating in Girls Night Out are:

Poppy + Sage Photography Co.

Deserae Stewart Photography

Occasions

The Park House Kitchen + Bar

Siloam Springs Museum

Proliferate

Larkin Photography

2 Gals Junk

Arch and Axe

WellSpring Market

Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs

Roaming Roots NWA

Siloam Flowers & Gifts

Broken Vessels Pottery Studio

The Cafe on Broadway

Creekside Taproom

Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria

Heart of the Home

The Shop

First Church Siloam