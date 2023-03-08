Greene County Tech shoots down Panthers





PINE BLUFF -- Greene County Tech did exactly what it needed to do against Siloam Springs' vaunted 3-2 zone defense -- hit shots.

The Golden Eagles drilled 10 of 20 from behind the 3-point line and forward Tyler Vincent came off the bench and scored a game-high 26 points as Greene County Tech ended Siloam Springs' season with a 57-41 victory Wednesday inside Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"We were a step slow tonight on defense and give them a lot of credit," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "They had a great game plan. Really moved the ball as well as any team has against our zone and then to follow up with shooting that well from three; give Greene County Tech a lot of credit. They played great."

Siloam Springs led 10-9 after the first quarter but the middle two quarters were clearly won by Greene County Tech.

The Golden Eagles outscored the Panthers 18-7 in the second quarter to take a 27-17 lead at halftime.

Greene County Tech hit four of six 3-pointers in the second quarter alone, with the first two coming from Benji Goodman and then Vincent in the corner to go up 20-13.

"Get them out of position and attack it," Greene County Tech coach Jeff Guiot said of going against the Panthers' zone. "We couldn't come down with just one pass and attack that zone. They're just too good at it. We changed sides with the ball two or three times and got the looks that we wanted."

Vincent scored on a putback to make it 22-13. Nate Vachon answered for Siloam Springs to pull within 22-15 but Vincent scored on another putback of a missed shot.

Colter Hunt then splashed another 3-pointer to put the Golden Eagles ahead 27-15. Vachon hit two free throws with 18 seconds left in the half and Siloam Springs pulled within 27-17 at halftime.

Greene County Tech outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the third quarter to go up 44-24 entering the fourth.

Tech went on a 12-1 run to open the period and lead by 21 points.

Vincent started it with a 3-pointer at the top of the key and Goodman hit another one right after that. Hunt would add a 3-pointer later in the quarter.

Siloam Springs came out aggressive at the start of the fourth quarter and pulled within 44-29 and forced Greene County Tech to call a timeout. The Panthers kept fighting but never could get closer.

"We really battled and made a couple of runs there," Stewart said. "Obviously we've got to hit some shots and be a little more poised under pressure. We weren't quite able to do it but, man, just super proud of this group and what they've been able to accomplish."

Vincent hit nine of 15 shots, including three of four from behind the 3-point line, to lead the Golden Eagles (23-8), who advance to play Central No. 1 seed Maumelle today.

"You know what? We've got a team that's extremely unselfish," Guiot said. "We've started (Vincent) probably over half the games. He sprained his ankle early and we had to play without him. The thing with Tyler, he's multidimensional. He can step out and shoot. He can go down and post. He's a really good passer. ... Tyler's all about whatever we've got to do to win. A lot of kids that would probably bother them. A senior, I want to start, but Tyler is extremely unselfish and bought in to the team concept."

Goodman added 12 points for Tech, which finished 19 of 42 from the field and outrebounded the Panthers 33-21.

"They really took it to us," Stewart said. "A lot of times, sometimes, (Vincent) got that position and he's a hard one to move. Give Greene County credit. They did a good job. They battled on the boards and that's probably the story of the game -- the shooting percentage and the boards."

Vachon led Siloam Springs with 17 points and Newman had 16 in their final game as seniors.

The Panthers shot 16 of 42 from the field and three of 18 from behind the 3-point line and six of 13 from the free-throw line.

The co-champions of the 5A-West Conference end the season with a record of 18-11, having won the conference for the first time since 1990-91.

"These seniors have really stepped up, come together and made it a special year," Stewart said. "They've all contributed at times. We've been blessed to have a special group of seniors and a lot of ways we think we reached potential even though we didn't finish it like we wanted to. It was not a lack of effort or attitude. The further you go in the season, teams realize how to scheme and how to maneuver. We're playing teams that are well coached."





The two head coaches -- Jeff Guiot and Tim Stewart -- will forever be linked by their sons, who both were on the basketball team at John Brown University.

Payton Guiot was a senior on this year's Golden Eagles team, while Josh Stewart was a freshman, leading the two coaches to get to know each other throughout the season.

They often joked that they could face each other in the state tournament.

"The funny thing is, we're at the (JBU) game and it was two or three weeks (ago) and he was in first place, and he's like who's in fourth place, there's a four-way tie at the top," Jeff Guiot said. "I said hey don't be surprised if we end up playing each other in the state tournament. And we laughed. I said 'hey it could happen but it probably won't.' We laughed. 'If you need game film on on these teams let me know.' Come to find out that's how it played out."

There is a great mutual respect between the two coaches.

"Jeff does a great job at Greene County Tech," Tim Stewart said. "We said that probably over a month ago, 'hey you never know.' Low and behold ... they're a tremendous team. They're a great three seed. Give them a lot of credit."

Said Jeff Guiot on Tim Stewart: "Great guy, very classy. My son just loves his boy."

Greene County Tech 57, Siloam Springs 41

Greene County Tech^9^18^17^13^--^57

Siloam Springs^10^7^7^17^--^41

Greene County Tech (23-8): Vincent 26, Goodman 12, Hunt 9, Puckett 4, Harris 3, Stuart 3.

Siloam Springs (18-11): Vachon 17, Newman 16, Spence 3, Blackfox 3, Fox 2.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Nate Vachon and Greene County Tech's Landon Stuart hit the floor after battling for a ball at the 5A state tournament on Wednesday, March 1, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.



Class 5A State Tournament

Feb. 28-March 4

Pine Bluff Convention Center

BOYS

February 28 results

Game 1: Maumelle 60, Sheridan 51

Game 2: Pine Bluff 75, Sylvan Hills 49

Game 3: Marion 45, Greenbrier 43

March 1 results

Game 4: Harrison 51, Valley View 38

Game 5: Greene County Tech 57, Siloam Springs 41

Game 6: Nettleton 62, Van Buren 59

March 2 results

Game 7: Lake Hamilton 79, LR Parkview 61

Game 8: Hot Springs 56, Vilonia 51

Game 9: Greene County Tech 66, Maumelle 59

March 3 results

Game 10: Pine Bluff 55, Nettleton 43

Game 11: Lake Hamilton 49, Marion 46

Game 12: Harrison 58, Hot Springs 56

March 4 semifinals

Game 13: Pine Bluff 62, Greene County Tech 36

Game 14: Lake Hamilton 65, Harrison 58

Thursday's championship

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Game 15: Pine Bluff vs. Lake Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.



