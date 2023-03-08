JBU awards five full-tuition presidential scholarships

John Brown University awarded the final two Presidential Scholarships of the season to Emma Sun from Shenzhen, China, and Gracein Moore of Locust Grove, Oklahoma, earlier this month.

Each year, JBU's hosts two Scholarship Competitions in November and February and invites qualifying prospective students based on academic performance. The competition includes rigorous interviews conducted by various faculty and staff on the JBU campus.

Over the two weekends, JBU awarded five Presidential Scholarships to five students who demonstrated great academic, social and spiritual enthusiasm. The scholarship is valued at $116,000 awarded over four years.

The other three Presidential Scholarship winners, announced in the fall, were Danny Barajas from Rogers, Arkansas, Mayson Montgomery from Plano, Texas, and Melody Mathis from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

JBU also awarded more than $3 million in Chancellor's Scholarships to some of the students that participated in the competition.