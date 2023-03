The John Brown University Department of Music & Theatre presents an evening of scenes from American and English light opera, Spanish zarzuela and the world's first mariachi opera -- with a live mariachi band.

The event will take place on March 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 pm at Jones Recital Hall in the Cathedral of the Ozarks.

General admission tickets are $5 each and $3 for JBU students. Seating is limited so tickets need to be purchased ahead of time at jbu.edu/tickets.