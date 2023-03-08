JBU women qualify for national tournament

The John Brown University women's basketball team was extended an at-large berth to the 2023 NAIA National Women's Basketball Championships, the NAIA national office announced Thursday evening (March 2).

JBU traveled to New Orleans where it was set to face Loyola (La.) in the Opening Round on Tuesday, March 7. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles (20-9) were awarded one of 26 berths that did not come via automatic qualification and made the program's sixth appearance in the national tournament in program history. JBU joined five other Sooner Athletic programs -- Texas Wesleyan, Mid-America Christian (Okla.), Science & Arts (Okla.), Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Southwestern Christian (Okla.) -- in the field of 64 teams. The qualification for John Brown ended a six-year hiatus from the big dance as the Golden Eagles hit the 20-win mark for the seventh time in program history.

Texas Wesleyan earned the SAC's first automatic qualifier by winning the regular season title, while upstart Southwestern Christian claimed the league's second by virtue of its Cinderella run to a tournament title after the Eagles upset Wayland Baptist in the championship game.

The 2022-23 season marks the first time the Golden Eagles have qualified for the championships in the new format. The former two divisions (basketball only), 32-team format has been retired as the divisions merged into a singular field of 64 programs battling through a two-week, six-round battle that begins at 16 First and Second Round host sites and culminates in the final 16 teams making their respective ways to Sioux City, Iowa.

Separated into four quadrants of 16 teams, John Brown was named the No. 13 seed in the Cramer Quadrant, and faced the No. 4 seed and host, Loyola (La.). The Wolfpack grabbed the Southern States Athletic Conference regular season champion autobid and finished 27-2 after falling in the SSAC's tournament championship game.

Joining Loyola and JBU in New Orleans are the No. 5 seed Cumberlands (Ky.) and No. 12 Midway (Ky.). The Patriots and Eagles will battle for their respective spot in the Second Round earlier in the day at 4 p.m.

Head coach Jeff Soderquist has now guided the program to six NAIA National Championships appearances in 27 seasons. John Brown is 4-5 in five previous appearances (2004-06-11-14-17), and made its deepest run ever in 2014 when the Golden Eagles rattled off three consecutive wins in Frankfort, Ky. en route to a national semifinal showing. JBU took down Lyon (Ark.), No. 1 Vanguard (Calif.) and this year's First Round opponent - Loyola (La.) -- before falling to eventual national champion Oklahoma City in the semifinals.

HOW THIS ALL WORKS

There are 16 First & Second Rounds host sites around the nation that feature two First Round games on Tuesday and a Second Round matchup on Wednesday. The 16 Second Round winners will advance to the final site in Sioux City, Iowa, to battle in a single-elimination quarterfinals bracket.

Once the Round of 16 is set, the teams will face off at the Tyson Events Center on Monday and Tuesday (March 13-14) to determine which eight teams comprise the Quarterfinal Round, scheduled to take place on Wednesday (March 15).

After a day of rest (March 16), the Semifinal Round will kick off on Friday evening (March 17) before giving way to the National Championship game, slated for Saturday night (March 18), which will air live on ESPN3.