Keenom hired as new Colcord football coach

Colcord (Okla.) Public Schools announced the hiring of former Hornets standout Ryan Keenom as its new head coach in a post on the district's Facebook page on March 3.

Keenom was hired March 2 at the district's school board meeting, according to athletics director Terrill Denny.

Keenom's hiring comes in the aftermath of coach Austin Martin's resignation, which was submitted last month. Martin resigned his coaching and teaching positions, Denny said.

Martin was 46-14 in five seasons at Colcord, including a 13-1 mark in 2022 where the Hornets won the District A-7 championship -- Colcord's first conference title since 2005 -- and reached the Class A state semifinals.

When reached by the Herald-Leader on Friday, Martin said he resigned to spend more time with his family.

Keenom is a 2007 Colcord graduate and 2012 alum of Northeastern State University. He played quarterback and safety at Colcord before being a four-year starter at Northeastern State, according to Colcord's Facebook announcement.

Keenom has spent the last four seasons at the defensive coordinator at Wagoner where he helped Wagoner to state championships in 2020 and 2022 as well as a state semifinals in 2021.

He also coached for seven years at Hilldale -- one year as secondary and quarterbacks coach and six years as defensive coordinator.

In 2022 he was the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association Broyles Award Winner.