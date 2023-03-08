Lady Blackhawks defeat Lady Panthers

The Siloam Springs softball dropped a 22-0 loss in three innings to Pea Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The game was moved from its original date of March 2 because of pending inclement weather.

Pea Ridge scored four runs in the first inning, 12 in the second and six in the third on 15 hits.

Hannah Mather had Siloam Springs' only base hit.

Emory Bowlin of Pea Ridge recorded all nine outs via strikeout.

Rebekah Konkler had a home run and four RBIs for the Lady Blackhawks, while Hope Konkler had three hits and two RBIs and Ashley Earley two hits and three RBIs.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play at Farmington on Tuesday before playing in the Rogers Heritage Tournament this weekend.