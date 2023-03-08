Local volunteers help clean walking trails

Brenda McCord, a Siloam Springs community member, was on one of her regular walks when she noticed that her favorite trail had been cleaned up.

"I'm a regular user but had been away traveling. When I returned it looked so much better, and I noticed people working on it," said McCord.

After doing some digging, and even catching them in the act, McCord found the source of the cleaned trails: a group of retired teachers and other volunteers who were spending their free time cleaning up Siloam Springs.

The leader of the group, who preferred to remain anonymous, has been visiting trails with local volunteers to clean up trash, rake leaves, pull weeds and more.

"She got some retired teachers together last summer to clean up the vegetation around the walkway that runs along Holly Street and Tulsa Street," said McCord.

"We live in a great place with caring people," added McCord.

The group is one of many in Siloam Springs dedicated to keeping the town beautiful, from walking trails to city streets.