My first vehicle, the 1966 Ford Fairlane

Ok, boys and girls, let's test your memory. What is the make and model of the first vehicle you drove as a teen? (And in the interest of narrowing the discussion a bit, if you grew up in the country, please avoid saying, "a tractor.")

The first vehicle I drove as a teen was a 1966 Ford Fairlane sedan. It had four doors, and two bench seats, and could hold six people in relative comfort. In fact, during my college days I regularly hauled five or six people to local eating places, movie theaters, and semi-annual retreats at Boggs Springs, the camp where I worked during the summers.

The Fairlane had a three-speed column shift that may have been the best anti-theft device ever invented. People would get into the driver's seat of my car, see the clutch pedal, and start looking for a stick-shift that wasn't there. Some assumed, wrongly, that they were driving an automatic. Others would try working the column-shift, grinding my gears and requiring a tutorial.

My car got good gas mileage, but was woefully underpowered. My brother used to say that it had the acceleration of a "one-legged chicken." He was right. The Fairlane went from 0 to 60 in about 6 minutes. I remember once attempting to pass a farm truck in southeast Arkansas going about 5 miles an hour slower than the speed limit. It took me two miles to pass the truck. It was embarrassing.

But the car was well built. One day a friend named Tim Caplinger and I were driving around out in the country, when we saw a couple of girls we knew, and decided to follow them. After a mile or two, they doubled back on us through a church parking lot, and I got the bright idea to put the car in reverse, and cut them off at the entrance they were headed for behind us. You can probably guess what happened next.

I lost control of the car and hit a tree. Tim and I laid that bench seat into the back seat like it was a reclining seat. The girls drove off laughing.

We got out of the car to look at how much damage had been done to the back bumper. It might as well have just come off of a showroom floor. Not a bend. Not even a scratch. It was astonishing.

I took Tim home, both of us lying in the back seat, and then returned to my house. When I got there, I got in the back seat, put both my feet up against the back of the front seat, and pushed it back into its original upright position. When I was done, there was literally no evidence that the car had ever been in a collision with a tree.

And my parents, of course, were never the wiser.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.