ON TAP

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Gravette^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

at Rogers Heritage Tourn.

Siloam Springs vs. Pea Ridge^4 p.m.

Siloam Springs vs. Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam Springs 8th at Van Buren^3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

at Rogers Heritage Tourn.

Siloam Springs vs. FS Southside^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Saturday's game

COLLEGE TENNIS

Sterling at John Brown^10 a.m.

Evangel at John Brown^2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

at Rogers Heritage Tourn.

Siloam Springs vs. Prairie Grove^11:30 a.m.

Monday's game

COLLEGE TENNIS

Bethany at John Brown^2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Bentonville at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Bentonville at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE TENNIS

Dallas at John Brown^2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Alma at Siloam Springs^5:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Alma at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK AND FIELD

Siloam Springs 8th, 9th at Elkins^3:30 p.m.

