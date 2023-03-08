Phat Tire Bike Shop in Siloam Springs donates bike to homeless single mother

Jenny Niño escaped an abusive relationship in the fall of 2022 and found herself living on the streets with her daughter. Now she has found a new home and mode of transportation thanks to the generosity of the people in her life.

A concerned citizen, who asked not to be named, stepped in when one of Niño's coworkers, who attends Old Baptist Mission in Westville, Okla., with the concerned citizen, asked for help. The concerned citizen donated her daughter's bike to Niño, according to a release from the citizen.

Niño, who works at La Huerta and has started attending Old Baptist Mission, received the bike three weeks ago but the bike had two flat tires. The unnamed citizen took the bike to Jake Thurman at Phat Tire Bike Shop.

Thurman, who has worked at Phat Tire since April of 2022, said he noticed the bike had several things wrong with it beyond the tires.

"It was a multitude of things that made me think it wasn't worth fixing," Thurman said. "When the bike was brought in I noticed several things that would prevent the person from riding comfortably."

Phat Tire had several donated bikes in the shop that the bike store donates to the biking organization Pedal it Forward, Thurman said. Pedal it Forward provides bicycles to those who can't afford one.

Thurman took one of the bikes and refurbished it for Niño then gave it to the concerned citizen to provide to Niño. She now uses the bike to get to and from work and can now take a break from and bike home instead of just hanging around the restaurant, she said.

Around the same time, Niño also received an RV from members of Old Baptist Mission and now has a place to live, she said.

"I am just very thankful and blessed," Niño said.

Thurman for his part was happy to help, he said. This is the first time Phat Tire has donated a bike to an individual, Thurman said. He also said if the opportunity arose they would do this again.

"I think it's amazing that Siloam has a close knit community that can help out individuals in the community," Thurman said.