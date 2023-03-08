Pilcher strikes out 11 but Panthers fall to Blackhawks

Pea Ridge scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and hand the Siloam Springs baseball team a 2-1 loss in Pea Ridge on Wednesday, March 1.

The Panthers scored a run in the top of the first inning and led 1-0 for five innings before Pea Ridge tied the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Panthers' only run came when Jackson Still walked in the first inning and came around to score on Landon Fain's single.

Starting pitcher Andrew Pilcher recorded 11 strikeouts, two hits allowed and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Spencer Stephenson (0-1) took the loss after working 1 2/3 innings with four hits, two runs (one earned), two walks and two strikeouts.

Prairie Grove 10, Siloam Springs 0

Owen Davenport belted a pair of doubles and drove in three runs to pace Prairie Grove in a win against Siloam Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Prairie Grove.

Davenport drove in the Tigers' first run with a first-inning single, then added an RBI double as part of a four-run second. He then added an RBI double as part of a four-run fourth.

Connor Hubbs added two hits and drove in two runs for Prairie Grove. Caleb Carte threw five shutout innings and recorded the win, allowing six hits while striking out three.

Jackson Still, Andrew Pilcher and Davis all had base hits for the Panthers.

Jackson Still, Alec Pearson and Jonathan Hyde all pitched for Siloam Springs.

Up next

The Panthers were scheduled to host Pea Ridge on Tuesday in a rematch at Siloam Springs. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to play at Gravette on Thursday before hosting Prairie Grove on Friday. Siloam Springs is scheduled to open 5A-West Conference play at home against Mountain Home on Tuesday, March 14.