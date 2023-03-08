Siloam Springs city board terminates city administrator's contract

Siloam Springs city directors voted to terminate the contract of city administrator Phillip Patterson during the city board meeting on Tuesday night.

At the end of the meeting, Director David Allen called for an executive session to discuss employment matters. Following a 90-minute executive session, the board reconvened and voted 4-3 to terminate Patterson’s contract, effective immediately, and that all severance and benefits provided by the current contract will be followed per the contract.

Details of Patterson’s contract state that upon resignation, termination or death Patterson or his legal personal representative will receive severance pay equal to three months of employment following the end of employment and pay him for unused vacation and sick leave in accordance with the city’s personnel policy.

After six months of employment Patterson or his representative would receive six months of employment, the contract states.

The city shall pay Patterson’s premiums for health, dental and vision coverage for six months following the end of employment as well as paying him for unused vacation and sick leave in accordance with the city’s personnel policy, the contract states.

In 2020, Patterson’s contract was amended and now states if Patterson is terminated without cause the city will pay his salary and all applicable benefits listed above for an additional six months, the contract states.

Patterson’s salary at the time of termination was $150,352.

Directors Allen, Betsy Blair, Lesa Rissler and Ken Wiles voted to terminate the contract. Directors Reid Carroll, Mindy Hunt and Carol Smiley voted against termination. Allen made the motion, which was seconded by Rissler.

During the discussion on the motion, Carroll, Hunt and Smiley praised Patterson for his work.

“I have full faith and confidence in Philip Patterson and the work that he has done and is doing,” Carroll said.

Directors Hunt and Smiley echoed Carroll’s words, saying they appreciated working with Patterson for the last four years and have full confidence in his ability.

“I think you bring a lot to the city of Siloam,” Hunt said. “I’ve appreciated your efforts and what you’ve accomplished, and I have full support of your continued employment in Siloam Springs.”

Following the vote for termination, Allen made a motion to name Police Chief Allan Gilbert as interim city administrator. Gilbert, who was in attendance, declined the position.

After going through a list of city personnel underneath Patterson, Allen made a motion to name Finance Director Christina Petriches as the interim director if she accepts the position, which was seconded by Rissler.

Petriches had already left for the night, and Mayor Judy Nation was to discuss the matter with Petriches the following day.

As of Wednesday morning, Petriches accepted the position of interim city administrator, according to Communications Manager Megan Whitworth.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, March 8, Patterson said he plans to take some time with family and fish.

“It is clear that this city board wanted to go a different direction,” Patterson said.

Blair and Rissler said in phone interviews Wednesday that they could not comment on personnel issues due to state law and had no other comment at this point.

Allen said he did not have any other comment at this point but did say that the board was ready for new blood.

“The two previous administrators served their time well and understood when the board was ready for a change,” Allen said.

He also said the city is honoring the stipulations of Patterson’s contract.

Wiles said in a phone interview on Wednesday that he could not comment on personnel issues. Wiles also said that now the city needs to take the next step and find a new administrator and that the city is in good hands and is running fine.

In phone interviews on Wednesday that they do not know why he was fired and that they will still support Patterson.

“He was a visionary and had a true heart for the city,” Smiley said.

Hunt was unavailable for further comment.





Phillip Patterson, former Siloam Springs city administrator.

