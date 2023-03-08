Sign in
Siloam Springs sales tax up nearly five percent for month of February

by Marc Hayot | March 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 4.91 percent, or $45,768 in February compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $977,692 last month, compared to $931,924 in February of 2022, according to the February 2023 issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in November of 2022.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts was up 11.30 percent, or $41,106 last month, from $404,808 in February of 2023 to $363,702 in February of 2022.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

Bentonville, up 29.13 percent or $857,736.

Fayetteville, up 7.23 percent or $357,648.

Lincoln, up 21.16 percent or $18,311.

Rogers, up 8.69 percent or $374,704.

Springdale, up 9.70 percent or $340,921.

Local cities that saw a decrease in sales tax last month include:

Eureka Springs, down 7.87 percent or $-25,570.

Gentry down, 2.96 percent or $-4,715.

